Although spooky season wrapped up a few days ago, horror fans still have some goodies awaiting them this month. One such treat is this 1973 masterpiece, The Exorcist, now available to watch for free on Pluto TV decades after its debut. The Exorcist was released in the U.S. on December 26, 1973, to mixed reviews. Even so, many still wanted to watch it, and it has become a tentpole of the genre thanks to its extraordinary storyline and delivery.

Directed by William Friedkin from a screenplay by William Peter Blatty, The Exorcist was inspired by Blatty’s 1971 book and centered on demonic possession, as the title implies. The movie follows the possession of a young girl and her mother's attempt to rescue her through an exorcism by two Catholic priests. The film stars Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Jason Miller, and Linda Blair, with Blatty and Hoya Productions producing, while Warner Bros. distributed.

During The Exorcist’s theatrical release in 1974 in the U.S. and Canada, it earned $66.3 million in distributors' rentals, becoming the second most popular film of that year. It was also Warner Bros.' highest-grossing film of all time and eventually became the highest-grossing 1973 release. At the end of The Exorcist’s original theatrical run, it earned an impressive $193 million against a $12 million budget — it also has a lifetime gross of $441 million with subsequent re-releases.

‘The Exorcist’ Lives On

Image via Warner Bros.

Since its release in the seventies, a couple of follow-ups to The Exorcist have been created, most of which can't hold a candle to the original. Exorcist II: The Heretic came about in 1977 but was not as successful as the first installment, and in 1990, The Exorcist III was released. Later, two prequels were developed: Exorcist: The Beginning in 2004, which was a critical and commercial failure, and Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist in 2005.

As the years progressed, news of The Exorcist's revival circulated, and, much to horror fans' delight, it became a reality in 2023 when The Exorcist: Believer debuted as part of a reboot trilogy. Unfortunately, the film wasn't well-received, prompting plans for the trilogy to be abandoned the following year. The franchise is currently undergoing its next iteration in the hands of acclaimed horror director Mike Flanagan.

The Exorcist is now streaming for free on Pluto TV.

The Exorcist When a young girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two Catholic priests to save her life. Release Date December 26, 1973 Director William Friedkin Cast Ellen Burstyn , Max Von Sydow , Linda Blair , Lee J. Cobb Runtime 122 minutes

WATCH ON PLUTO TV