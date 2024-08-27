The Big Picture Get ready for spooky season with classics like The Exorcist and The Shining on Max starting September 1.

Learn the stories behind these iconic horror films, from possession and demonic forces to isolated hotels.

Dive into the chilling world created by William Friedkin and Stanley Kubrick, perfect for horror lovers this fall.

Pumpkin Spice lattes are dominating the menus at coffee shops and there’s a bit of a chill in the air, which can mean only one thing - Fall is just around the corner. In the world of entertainment, the vibes of the season are coming out in full force as streamers are beginning to get audiences pumped about the spooky scary offerings they have rolling in over the next month. This year, two of the greatest genre titles are set to arrive on Max, with both William Friedkin’s The Exorcist and Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining joining the platform’s lineup on September 1. The two movies pair perfectly with other classics already on Max like Scream and Midsommar, making HBO’s streamer one of the best options for horror lovers this fall.

In 1973, Friedkin stepped into the shadows to tell the story of a young girl tormented by the devil. Starring Linda Blair as a possessed child named Regan MacNeil, The Exorcist was as unsettling to audiences then as the Terrifier franchise has been today. At its core, The Exorcist is a test of faith and belief as two priests, Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow) and Father Damien Karras (Jason Miller), attempt to foil Satan's power. The movie also showcased a terrific performance from Academy Award-winner Ellen Burstyn (Requiem for a Dream), who played Reagan’s mother, Chris MacNeil. Slammed and protested by the Catholic Church and other religions, The Exorcist was one of the biggest films of the year, even becoming the first horror film to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Less than one decade later, the already legendary filmmaker, Kubrick, picked up Stephen King’s book The Shining and decided to adapt it for the big screen. However, the term should really be “loosely adapted” because the film keeps very few things from the book on which it was “based”. The feature stars Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, an author suffering from writers’ block who takes a job as a manager at a Colorado hotel during the wintery off-season. Alone there with just his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and their son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), Jack falls off the sobriety wagon and gives into the hotel’s sinister plans. While it didn’t nab any Oscar nominations, The Shining will forever go down as one of the most beloved horror features of all time.

The Legacies of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The Shining’

Close

Over the years, several directors have attempted to keep the haunting dream of The Exorcist alive through a slew of different sequels, prequels, and spin-offs. Most recently, David Gordon Green tried his hand at telling a story in the franchise’s world of demonic possession with 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer. Although the title failed at the box office as well as with critics and audiences, fans are hoping that the next film, set to be helmed by Mike Flanagan, will restore the franchise’s former glory.

Speaking of Flanagan, the director’s track record with follow-up horror titles is already terrific, as he was the helmer of The Shining’s sequel, Doctor Sleep. The movie, which arrived in cinemas in 2019, saw Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting) as a grown-up version of Danny Torrance in the adaptation of King’s book of the same name. The film also included a knock-out performance by Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) and was largely met with positive reviews. Essentially, we’re saying that the next The Exorcist film is in good hands.

Check out where each of these iconic stories began when The Exorcist and The Shining arrive on Max on September 1.

The Exorcist When a young girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two Catholic priests to save her life. Release Date December 26, 1973 Director William Friedkin Cast Ellen Burstyn , Max Von Sydow , Linda Blair , Lee J. Cobb Runtime 122 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers William Peter Blatty Production Company Hoya Productions Expand

The Shining A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future. Release Date May 23, 1980 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone Runtime 146 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Stephen King , Stanley Kubrick , Diane Johnson Studio Warner Bros. Tagline All work and no play make Jack a dull boy... Expand

Watch On Max