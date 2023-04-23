Even those who haven’t mustered the strength to see the movie know the poster: a lone male figure in an overcoat and hat stood outside a house on a black, shadowy night, briefcase in hand. He is dwarfed by the stature of the abode, his silhouette exposed by a glowing stream of light from an upstairs window. The movie is The Exorcist, and the poster would have you believe that this man is the titular Exorcist. However, the more one considers the dynamics of the story, the more compelling the question becomes: who is The Exorcist, and why is the story named after him? Of all the mysteries that the movie left in its wake some 50 years ago, the identity of the titular exorcist is one that doesn’t get much discussion. But it could well be one of the most compelling questions to come from this horror classic.

RELATED: Best Horror Book Adaptations That Aren’t Stephen King

There Are a Few Potential Exorcists

There are a number of priests at work within the confines of the story. Damien Karras (Jason Miller) is a psychiatrist and practicing Jesuit priest - an unusual and very pertinent combination of professional and personal allegiances. He is having a crisis of faith and looks to friend and colleague Father Dyer (played by real-life priest Father William O’Malley) for emotional and spiritual support. The movie opens with Father Lankester Merrin (Max Von Sydow), a wise and experienced priest who has traveled the world and dug up its many mysteries. When he uncovers some very unusual artifacts at a dig site in Iraq, he realizes that some war between good and evil is approaching, and he is destined to be entwined in it. This considerable opening sequence not only establishes the high spiritual stakes of the story, but seemingly positions Merrin as the man with some lofty destiny on a holy battleground. The fact that he disappears from the story until the final half hour builds him up as a key climactic figure who will bring an end to an infernal ordeal.

Damien Karras, on the other hand, is far more intimately involved with the main narrative. Local to the action and professionally positioned to inevitably be called in, he wanders about the peripheries of the MacNeil case while suffering his own crises. He is already burned out by his work and questioning his faith, so when his beloved mother dies alone, he is inconsolable and desperately wants something to come along that will right the wrongs or offer him some spiritual atonement. The action flips back and forth between the MacNeils and Karras, structurally positioning them to cross paths and suggesting that Karras will eventually overcome his doubts, find God again, and use that spiritual strength to save an innocent child.

Damien Karras Has a Crisis of Faith and the Most Interesting Character Arc

Image Via Warner Bros.

Karras’ proverbial quartering by the horses of psychiatry, Christianity, family, and personality is firmly established by the time he crosses paths with Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn). She is in the midst of her own crisis: her daughter Regan (Linda Blair) is showing all the signs of being possessed, but as an atheist, it is a possibility that she can’t bring herself to accept. Both she and Karras are equally out of their element by conceding that the child is possessed, and an exorcism may be the only solution. But Karras doesn’t seem to recognize the spiritual stakes of the situation until it is too late for him. This child embodies the ultimate foe, a manifestation of his most profound terrors: not only do demons really exist in the 20th century, but they recognize his insecurities and crisis of faith as the perfect leverage, making him a target for infernal forces. Just as the infamous Time Magazine cover questioned, God probably is dead. This snaps his guide ropes to both faith and science, leaving him in a quagmire of existentialism in which there are no answers, no reassurances, no sanctuary.

An important visual motif is the mysterious St. Joseph medal. Initially found in Iraq by Merrin — which in itself is very strange — it somehow ends up in the ownership of Karras, discreetly remaining on his person and figuring in his subconscious. During the nightmare sequence in which he chases his dead mother through busy streets, the coin is seen falling through the air, before finally landing — the penny literally dropping on any number of conclusions: perhaps on his realization that his pain is inescapable, or the permanence of bereavement, or his spiritual destiny to save Regan MacNeil. At the end of the movie, Chris finds the pendant and offers it to Dyer in remembrance of his friend, but the priest gives it back, suggesting that the memory of Damien Karras and his valiant struggle with spirituality could offer her solace and even allow her to expand on her own views of life, death, and meaning. Of his many patronages, St. Joseph is a traditional overseer of happy and holy death, and of those in doubt; this unmistakably aligns with Karras and could be seen as foreshadowing his destiny. Just as Merrin’s encounter with the statue of Pazuzu visually establishes his own internal battle, the pendant represents the lost being found in a way that is unique and personal to Karras and demonstrates his importance in the whole ordeal.

Merrins Appears to Be the Titular Exorcist

Image via Warner Bros.

Karras takes the issue to his higher-ups in the church, who very unusually agree to an exorcism, and look for someone to assign to the case. “What about the exorcist?” one priest asks his colleague, who suggests Lankester Merrin, an experienced man of God with a history of tackling apparent demonic possessions. The structure of this conversation implies that Merrin is “the exorcist” of the title. Nowadays, the church almost never recognizes a person as being possessed and therefore rarely sanctions exorcisms. Even the church itself has moved into the 20th century in which everything can be explained with science. So it makes sense for them to assign this unusual situation to someone well-versed in supposed possession. It is only when Merrin arrives that the archaic ceremony of Catholic exorcism begins. Indeed, when he first arrives at the house, just as he steps in the door, the demonic voice screams his name from upstairs. It seems that Merrin is the legendary adversary that the demon has been expecting, in a poetic wrap-up of his earlier stare-down with the demon’s likeness in Iraq.

The exorcism itself sees Karras take on a stunned bystander role, and he is so easily shaken by the unnatural happenings and the demon’s taunts that Merrin sends him away. Meanwhile, Merrin is so clear-minded and committed to the job at hand that even when he gets a face full of phlegm, he simply wipes off his glasses and carries on praying. In terms of suitability and steadfast professionalism, Merrin is unquestionably the exorcist. But Karras is the one to successfully exorcize the demon, after Merrin’s efforts, despite being skilled and well-practiced, fail in his battle with evil.

By the time the demon has broken Karras down psychologically, it has created a new vessel and jumps from Regan to him. This suggests that there is no real exorcism in reality and that the steadfast conviction of committed holy men is not the power that will prevail, but that the demonic entity feeds on vulnerability, and never really goes away. It simply spreads, leaping from one subject to another, like a virus or vermin. This proves to be the catalyst to the undoing of Karras’ fragile state, and he immediately commits suicide, to save both himself and Regan from the torment. In terms of the priest who manages to free the child, Karras is the one to succeed, and this in itself reframes him, rather than Merrin, as the titular Exorcist.

Who Is the Real Exorcist of the Story?

Image Via Warner Bros.

Although Merrin is the framing device of the movie, and Chris and Regan are presented as the traditional lead characters, the narrative is most definitely focused on Karras. It really is his story, taking him from a difficult time in his life to his ultimate defeat, and examining his emotional state throughout his decline. He never sees himself as an exorcist — even his identity as a priest seems to slip — and by the end of it he sees himself as nothing at all, just one of the billions of miserable, hopeless fleshy vessels cursed to wander through the wilderness of inexplicability. Exorcist is just another role foisted upon him, but one that he inadvertently fulfills better than any that came before.

Karras is the exorcist the title refers to, and it is his emotional journey that makes up the bones of the narrative. Throughout the story, he is desperate to find anything that might verify his beliefs, whether as a priest, a psychiatrist, or just as a person. Chris, Regan, and Merrin are the vehicles through which he goes from scientist/man of faith to exorcist to martyr, finally bringing him closure and some sense of having done the right thing. Following his guilt over the death of his mother, and his inability to be a more attentive son to her, his death not only gives him a final blessed release but allows him to save the vulnerable, to do what he could not do for his own mother.

Karras Is the Main Character of 'The Exorcist'

Image Via Warner Bros.

What is most commonly recalled about The Exorcist is Regan and her deterioration through possession, to the point that either she or Chris is considered the main character. The title pointedly reminds the audience that a holy man is the central fixture of this story and that it is his involvement that should be considered the main thread, with everyone else serving as accessories to it. Every element of the story, from Regan’s possession and Burke Dennings’ strange death to Lt. Kinderman’s investigation and the unusual discoveries in Iraq, lead back to Karras. As it happens, I am not alone in this conclusion.

The author of the original novel, William Peter Blatty explained in a 1998 interview, “The exorcist is Karras. And Regan’s possession is the crucible of his struggle for faith, his salvation.” The author went on to attribute uncertainty over the identity of the exorcist to an imbalance of narrative attention in his script, with Merrin seeming more like the titular character “because so much of Karras is missing”. He also characterized Karras’ suicide as “his total triumph… an act of love and self-sacrifice,” and conceded that The Exorcist is really a story about love. Although many elements of the movie and its reputation perpetuate an assumption that Merrin, the tried and tested holy man with an unshakable sense of spirituality, is the exorcist of the title, Blatty always intended for Karras to be the main character of the story and the emotional driving force of the entire narrative.