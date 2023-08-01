The Big Picture The Exorcist is being released in 4K Ultra HD and digital for the first time this Fall in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The remastered edition includes both the theatrical cut and the director's cut of the film, with bonus features like commentaries and behind-the-scenes content.

The upcoming sequel, The Exorcist: Believer, will hit the big screen on October 13 and is the first of a brand-new trilogy.

The classic horror film is back to terrify a new generation of audiences as The Exorcist is coming to 4K Ultra HD and digital for the first time this Fall in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Slated to be released on September 19 for $33.99, the arrival of the remastered edition of The Exorcist will include both the theatrical cut of the film alongside the 2000 extended director’s cut, featuring an additional 11 minutes of footage.

Alongside the film’s availability in 4K Ultra HD, the upcoming release of the movie will feature an onslaught of bonus features, such as an introduction from director William Friedkin alongside two commentaries, interviews, trailers, and TV spots. The film will also feature additional behind-the-scenes content, including “The Fear of God: 25 Years of The Exorcist," "Beyond Comprehension: William Peter Blatty's The Exorcist," and "Raising Hell: Filming The Exorcist," among many more.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, The Exorcist remains one of the most acclaimed horror films of all time, considered by many to be among the scariest movies ever made. The film’s impact on the genre can not be understated, reflected through its various sequels and the ever-growing catalog of possession-themed movies, such as Insidious and The Conjuring, that continue to haunt the big screen. But with the film finally making its long-awaited debut to 4K, audiences can see where it all began when The Exorcist hits shelves this Fall.

A New Installment of 'The Exorcist' is Ready to Haunt the Big Screen

Image by Jefferson Chacon

The 4K Ultra HD edition of the film comes just in time for its long-awaited sequel, The Exorcist: Believer, which hits the big screen on October 13. The upcoming installment, helmed by Blumhouse’s Halloween trilogy director David Gordon Green, will feature the return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, who helps a pair of parents whose daughters are demonically possessed. Alongside Burstyn, the film stars Leslie Odom Jr, Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, and Olivia Marcum. Additional details on the upcoming project remain under wraps, but according to previous reports, it will be the first of a brand-new trilogy, with the next installment titled The Exorcist: Deceiver slated to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025. Until then, fans can experience another terrifying journey on the big screen during the spooky Halloween season.

The Exorcist haunts its way into 4K Ultra HD on September 19. Check out the official trailer for the film below.