The Big Picture A Kickstarter campaign for The Expanse action figures has been launched by Nacelle Company.

The figures have 18 points of articulation with character-specific accessories.

The project is almost halfway to its goal, with fans having until early April to contribute to the Kickstarter.

It’s been two years since The Expanse ended its six-season run, but the sci-fi series lives on in fans’ hearts and minds. There’s always a good reason to celebrate the series’ characters, which is why Nacelle Company and Alcon Entertainment decided they'd treat fans to a project that depends entirely on them to come to life. This month, they launched a Kickstarter campaign to produce as many as eight action figures modeled after the series’ fan-favorite characters.

The campaign promises that The Expanse figures have been “painstakingly designed and crafted with impeccable detail.” The 1:12 scale figures have eighteen points of articulation and all of them have character-specific accessories that make it a lot easier to recreate scenes from the show. The characters that will get their own figures include James Holden (Steven Strait), Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper), Amos Burton (Wes Chatham), Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), Camina Drummer (Cara Gee), Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams), Detective Josephus Miller (Thomas Jane) and the Protomolecule Hybrid.

This will be the first time that Nacelle produces officially licensed The Expanse material, so the project is also a great way to introduce a new slate of fans to other stunning figures from the company. The Nacelle Company Founder and CEO Brian Volk-Weiss celebrated the release of the campaign and stated he was “honored" to be able to do this project. He added they’ve put “a ton of work into making sure these figures are everything Expanse fans could ever want."

How Can You Get 'The Expanse' Figures?

Close

It seems very likely that fans will get to have their The Expanse figures. The campaign has only been live for just a few days, and it has already hit almost 50 percent of its goal. Considering that it runs till the beginning of April, there’s plenty of time for other fans to collaborate. However, the campaign has been launched in the “all or nothing” mode, which means that if it doesn’t reach its goal by April 5, the collection won't be made. While it suggests there’s a possibility that it doesn’t happen, backers also only get charged if the goal is met and the collection can be produced.

The Nacelle Company specializes in action figures and other collectibles guaranteed to make even the most niche pop culture fan happy. On their website, you can find figures from extremely popular franchises like Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Creepshow, but also from some more obscure titles like Biker Mice From Mars, RoboForce, and Madballs.

You can check out further details for The Expanse project and back the collection yourself to get your own set of figures on Kickstarter. Watch the teaser for the collection below.