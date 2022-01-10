The new edition is also highly limited, so grab it while you can.

Indy art publisher Section 9 is releasing an exclusive collector’s edition of The Art & Making of The Expanse, the best-selling book that looks at the stunning art direction of the hit sci-fi series The Expanse. The new collector’s edition comes just as the series sixth and final season moves toward its finale, giving fans unwillingly to let go of their favorite characters a limited-edition book they can use to dive deeper into The Expanse universe.

Section 9’s collector’s edition of The Art & Making of The Expanse comes with a new wraparound dust jacket, a full-color slipcase, and a 1.5" enamel logo pin. Each of the 300 books available in this collector’s edition will also be numbered and signed by The Expanse writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck.

With only 300 copies available worldwide, the collector’s edition is currently being sold for $150 on Section 9’s official website (which you can access by clicking here). However, the collector’s edition price will go up to $175 on retailers, so it’s best to grab it with a discount while you can. Additionally, the first 50 customers to use the “ExpanseEARLYBIRD” coupon code will also get a $25 discount, for a total reduced purchase price of $125.

The Expanse premiered in 2015 to critical acclaim and great public reception, which led the series to be renewed for multiple seasons. After three seasons, The Expanse moved from Syfy to Amazon’s Prime Video, which is currently airing the show’s last season. The show takes place in the future, when the Solar System has already been colonized and humanity faces a second Cold War while different factions fight for new territory.

The Expanse series was developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, based on the series of books of the same name by James S.A. Corey, the shared pen name of Abraham and Franck. The series earned a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation in 2017, along with three Saturn Awards nominations for Best Science Fiction Television Series and a Television Spotlight Award at the 46th Saturn Awards. The Expanse Season 6 stars Keon Alexander, Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens.

All five previous seasons of The Expanse are available on Prime Video, with new episodes of Season 6 released every Friday. Check the trailer for Section 9’s collector’s edition of The Art & Making of The Expanse below.

