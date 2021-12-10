Last night, courtesy of this year's Game Awards, fans of The Expanse were treated to the big reveal that developer Telltale Games has returned with a new choose-your-adventure title based on the hit sci-fi franchise, which concludes with its sixth and final season on Prime Video premiering today, December 10.

The teaser trailer itself features a disembodied voice addressing a would-be assassin working for the OPA, or Outer Planets Alliance, praising her for being a "rock-hopper," "surviving the crushing blackness of space," and not "put[ting] up with any bullsh*t." The narrator makes it clear that her job is to eliminate "inners or Belters who disagree with the OPA," referring to the in-universe description for those who either live on Earth or out in the asteroid belt.

This all plays out right before the teaser shares its biggest reveal: that the main character of Telltale's Expanse game will be none other than Camina Drummer (voiced by Cara Gee, who plays the character in the Prime Video series).

Image via Telltale Games

RELATED: 'The Expanse' Season 5 Recap: Everything to Know Before Season 6

Telltale Games has been on quite a journey over the past few years. They earned high praise for games like The Walking Dead, Tales from the Borderlands, and The Wolf Among Us. Criticism of the games often focused on the choice-based mechanism seemingly having no consequential effect on the ending. Even though later games tried to remedy this - and even though visual novels don't owe players multiple endings if they deliver a moving, emotional experience - the criticism had a detrimental effect on the company. In 2018, Telltale laid off a vast majority of their employees and lost several investors. Later, LCG Entertainment bought many of the company's assets and effectively resurrected them.

No release date for The Expanse: A Telltale Series has been confirmed yet. In the meantime, you can check out the teaser trailer for yourself below, and tune in for Season 6 of the Prime Video show which premieres today, December 10.

Steven Strait and Dominique Tipper on ‘The Expanse’ Season 6, the Series Finale, and Ending the Show on a Strong Note They also reveal which stuff was the most challenging to shoot over the six seasons.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email