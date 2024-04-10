The Big Picture The Expanse is a sci-fi tale with political tension and moral dilemmas, balancing captivating plotlines with character-driven stories.

The show builds personal stories with galactic repercussions, focusing on main characters like James Holden and political figures like Chrisjen Avasarala.

Exploring alien technologies and unknown territories, The Expanse tells a complete story with an ensemble cast on an epic journey of twists and turns.

When talking about TV shows with legacies, attention always drifts to the likes of Game of Thrones and Stranger Things among a handful of others. But once in a while, we get niche television experiences that mark a set of people for life, whose impact becomes limited because of unknown circumstances. A legacy that should be part of the discussion is that of The Expanse. First a SYFY original that eventually made the jump to Prime Video halfway through its run, The Expanse is based on James S.A. Corey’s book series of the same name. Focusing mainly on the crew of the Rocinante — a stolen ship filled with a ragtag crew — the show slowly incorporates the many key players across the solar system that influence the course of galactic history.

Throughout its run, The Expanse mixes political tensions with moral dilemmas inherent in human nature. Adding as well rebel uprisings, interplanetary conspiracies, bioterrorism, and the discovery of unexplored corners of the galaxy, it balances an engaging plot with character-driven storylines. The show’s scope is one that, ahem, expands as the series progresses, making it clear that this isn’t only a story, but a tale of epic proportions with repercussions for every character and their setting, regardless of the side they’re on. With six seasons that tell a full story with a rewarding finale, The Expanse stands as one of the best sci-fi journeys worth taking.

‘The Expanse’ Is Intricate Interstellar Storytelling at its Finest

Very much like the trade blockade that kicks off the Skywalker saga, The Expanse starts small, with a seemingly random attack on an ice hauler called the Canterbury. This turns the crew of the Canterbury, led by James Holden (Steven Strait), into runaways who refuge themselves in a stolen ship renamed as the Rocinante. Elsewhere, Detective Miller’s (Thomas Jane) investigation of the disappearance of Julie Mao (Florence Faivre) feels like an independent noir film developing on its own. But the ramifications of both events kick off a domino effect that escalates to an all-out war between the powerful factions of Earth, Mars, and the people of the (Asteroid) Belt.

When the scope widens from these two conflicts, an intricate web of scheming and treachery is unveiled, where the strings are pulled by Earth people trying to perpetuate their domination over the system. But both Mars and the Belt have leaders the likes of Chad Coleman’s Fred Johnson (a.k.a. The Butcher) and sci-fi legend Jared Harris’s Anderson Dawes, who will not cede power without a fight. The Expanse’s tropes remind of Game of Thrones, where the slow burn of seemingly unrelated stories starts to intertwine into a tragically epic tale – with its share of unexpected deaths as well.

‘The Expanse’ Never Loses Focus of its Characters

The Expanse is full of stories that start on a personal scale but build up to have tremendous repercussions on the course of the solar system’s fate. While things may get lost with such a heavy plot, the show’s focus is always on its main characters. Strait’s James Holden unwillingly finds himself in tough spots that bring out his best qualities and true nature as a leader. Through it all, he becomes a weary idol of the belters and, eventually, a bridge between their voice and the political forces that rule the solar system. The bonds formed with his crew evolve to the point where he’s romantically involved with Naomi (Dominique Tipper) and becomes basically a brother to Alex (Cas Anvar) and Amos (Wes Chatham). The Rocinante’s crew, as a whole, is the show’s core.

In The Expanse lore, the UN is the most powerful organization in the solar system. The decisions taken on its committees cause ripples that resonate through all of space. The bureaucratic turmoil and political scheming are brilliantly mastered mainly through Shohreh Aghdashloo’s fierce and foul-mouthed Chrisjen Avasarala. Throughout the series, the UN representative goes on a quest for power but is always seeking the common good. She’s unafraid of doing what needs to be done to keep the solar system safe and is willing to dialogue with all parties, even those that would usually be considered her enemies. This brings her close to Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams), a former Martian soldier who becomes her trusted aide and is essential for bringing peace to Earth, Mars, and the Belt.

Unknown Territories and Technologies are Explored in ‘The Expanse’

While The Expanse focuses on human nature as the way to define the solar system’s fate, a series-long arc involves a mysterious alien protomolecule as the trigger for many — if not all — of the system’s conflicts. A conspiracy to use said protomolecule as a bio-terrorist agent is slowly unveiled. The first experiments go awry and answer the burning question of what happened to Julie Mao. After the protomolecule is deliberately set loose on Eros station, it consumes it completely and becomes a sentient being. In trying to send Eros hurling into the sun, the human race fails, and it ends up crashing into Venus.

This, in turn, kicks off a transformation of the protomolecule into a whole other machine. Rising from the ashes of Eros and Venus, a ring that serves as a portal to 1300 planetary systems establishes itself in space. A power struggle ensues as to who should control the access to the ring, with all parties fighting between them. All this while adding the menace of ruthless space pirate Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) who – in his quest to dominate the system and the ring – starts an all-out war with Earth, sending guided asteroids to crash onto its surface. The Expanse characterizes itself with these twists that change the status quo completely from season to season, and sometimes even from episode to episode.

Though The Expanse’s run was cut short after its third season on SYFY, fortunately, it was rescued by Prime Video for three more. This allowed the show to tell a complete story – although with a somewhat rushed final season. Nevertheless, its well-rounded finale is carried out by its talented ensemble cast. That’s when we know James Holden is finally able to shake off his leadership and truly start living his life, and the solar system is finally at peace. Mixing mystery, political treachery, all-powerful alien substances, and the exploration of new planetary systems make The Expanse an underrated sci-fi story worthy of inclusion in the larger TV conversation.

