Two years ago, SYFY canceled The Expanse after only three seasons, but the show, which had won accolades from viewers and critics alike, was renewed by Amazon Prime for additional seasons.

The Expanse was recently renewed for a sixth and final season ahead of the fifth season premiere on Wednesday, December 16. All four of the previous seasons are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime, and that’s surely the best way to enjoy the show. But to prepare for Season 5, we’ve put together a primer for what the series is about, who the characters are, and what’s happened in the previous four seasons.

Buckle up.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 4 finale of The Expanse, " Cibola Burn."]

The Short Version

The Expanse is based on a series of sci-fi novels written by James S.A. Corey, the pen name for two collaborating authors: Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby developed the series for television, and they introduced viewers to a new vision of the 23rd century.

Within this series, the solar system has been colonized and humanity has been split into three major factions. The United Nations of Earth and Luna; the independent planet, Mars; and the Outer Planets Alliance, where hundreds of thousands of people live in space near the asteroid belt and moons between Jupiter and Saturn.

Earth and Mars have been at each other’s throats for years, with the shadow of war looming over their deteriorating relations. However, the Belters of the OPA feel exploited by both Earth and Mars. The Belters mine the asteroids for vital resources, yet they are kept in poverty while paying exorbitant prices for air and water. This has led to a rise in OPA terrorist groups who are determined to strike back against their oppressors.

The wildcard in this ever-escalating situation is the alien protomolecule: the first real proof of alien life. The protomolecule can reshape human flesh and inorganic materials to suit its own agenda, and it is a true threat to mankind’s future. Yet even when the protomolecule’s purpose is revealed, humanity’s greatest enemy remains itself.

Image via Titan Books

The Players

James Holden (Steven Strait) has an unusual backstory: He’s the only son of a genetic collective of eight parents, who wanted him to stay and fight for his family’s land. But Holden escaped that hopeless crusade by joining the UN Navy and serving on a starship. He was dishonorably discharged after clashing with his commanding officer, and Holden ended up as the acting executive officer on an ice hauler called the Canterbury, before he and the ship’s survivors took over the Rocinante. Holden doesn’t want to be anyone’s hero, but the circumstances of his life have left him with no choice.

Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper) is a Belter by birth and by choice. She was surrounded by injustice as a child, which led to her joining an OPA terrorist cell alongside Marco Inaros. They had a son named Felip, but Marco took him away from Naomi when she left his cell. Naomi renounced violence and earned several advanced degrees before becoming the Chief Engineer of the Canterbury. She maintains that position on the Rocinante, and she has formed a deep romantic bond with Holden.

Amos Burton (Wes Chatham) is a man who is capable of great violence. He even seems to enjoy it, which is why his sibling-like bond with Naomi is so surprising. Amos’ past on Earth will be explored in Season 5. But at the beginning of the series, he was a mechanic on the Canterbury. Amos was one of the survivors of that ship, and now he is the mechanic on the Rocinante. Holden was initially wary of Amos, but they have come to trust each other.

Alex Kamal (Cas Anvar) may be the best pilot in the solar system. He grew up on Mars, but he had no desire to stay planetside, and joined the Martian Congressional Republic Navy, where he served honorably and received military training. He also found time to start a family with his wife, Talissa, and their son, Melas. Alex was the pilot of the Canterbury before it was destroyed, and he now serves on the Rocinante. However, Alex’s desire to stay in space has cost him his marriage and his family.

Joe Miller (Thomas Jane) was a Belter who worked as a police detective on Ceres, where he was hired to find Julie Mao, the daughter of the wealthy and powerful Jules-Pierre Mao. Miller became obsessed with locating Julie, falling in love with the idea of her, and his search led him straight into the protomolecule conspiracy, which in turn put Miller in contact with Holden and the Rocinante’s crew. Miller died in an attempt to stop the protomolecule from reaching Earth. Now, some part of Miller’s consciousness lives inside the protomolecule itself, which only Holden can see or hear.

Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) was, until recently, the UN Secretary General and the head of state for Earth and Luna. Before she was promoted, Avasarala was the first person in the government to realize the extent of the threat that the protomolecule represented. She has put her faith in Holden and his crew on multiple occasions. But now that as of the end of Season 4, Avasarala has been voted out of office, she will have to chart a new course for herself.

Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) is a former member of the Martian Marine Corps, who barely survived an encounter with a protomolecule-enhanced human. Bobbie’s superiors tried to cover up the incident, so she ultimately aligned herself with Avasarala and Holden’s crew. When Bobbie returned to Mars, she no longer fit in with the MMC, and found herself desperate for work. She soon uncovered a new conspiracy that may have dire implications for Earth, which is why she has once again reached out to Avasarala.

Image via Amazon

Remember the Canterbury

While serving on the Canterbury, Holden and the crew were ordered to ignore a distress call from Julie Mao (Florence Faivre) on the freighter Scopuli. Consumed with guilt, Holden anonymously reported the incident, which forced the captain to send a shuttle to investigate. Holden, Amos, Naomi, Alex, and Shed Garvey (Paulo Costanzo) found no survivors on the Scopuli. But the Canterbury was destroyed by a stealth ship before they could return.

Believing that Mars was behind the attack, Holden sent out a message blaming them before the shuttle was picked up by a Martian ship, the Donnager. However, Holden changed his mind when the Donnager was attacked and destroyed by six additional stealth ships. Shed was killed in the attack, but Holden and his remaining crew escaped on a Martian gun ship; which they renamed the Rocinante.

Chasing Julie

On Ceres, Detective Miller took the case to find Julie Mao under the table. He soon discovered that Julie was linked to OPA terrorists. When the OPA failed to recruit Miller, they violently assaulted and tortured him for information. Upon his escape, Miller’s superior officer in the police force confiscated his intel because she was on the take for Julie’s father, Jules-Pierre Mao (François Chau).

Undeterred, and increasingly obsessed with Julie, Miller left Ceres and followed the clues left behind by Julie to Eros Station.

The Game Changer

Holden and his crew took refuge at Tycho Station under the command of Fred Johnson (Chad L. Coleman), a Belter leader. Johnson helped them retrofit the Rocinante to escape detection, and they made an alliance to learn more about the stealth ships. Thanks to Johnson’s intel, the Rocinante’s crew found a derelict stealth ship, the Anubis, overrun by the alien protomolecule. Soon after, the crew encountered Miller on Eros Station, and they tracked Julie to her hiding space. To their collective horror, Julie was dead and her body was consumed by the protomolecule.

Julie’s father, Jules-Pierre, was revealed as the source of both the protomolecule and the stealth ships. Under his orders, Julie’s blood was used to infect the residents of Eros Station. Miller escaped with the Rocinante crew, but not before he and Holden were exposed to a massive dose of radiation. Back on Earth, Avasarala’s investigation into Mao’s conspiracy was derailed by his allies within the government.

Image via Amazon

Earth or Bust

Holden and Miller’s lives were saved by radiation treatment, and Miller became a defacto member of the crew. After comparing notes with Johnson, the Rocinante led an attack on Thoth Station, and they captured many of the scientists behind the protomolecule research. Miller was so alarmed by one of the scientists that he murdered the man on the spot. Although this caused tensions between Holden and Johnson, Miller ultimately convinced them to strike at Eros Station before it was too late.

However, Eros Station had already been transformed by the time an assault was put together. It launched itself towards Earth and used stealth tech to evade weapons. Miller led a team that placed explosives on Eros, but one of his bombs was damaged and required manual detonation. Miller volunteered to remain behind and he took his bomb to the heart of Eros Station. There he found a transformed version of Julie, and he convinced her to change the trajectory from Earth. Instead, the protomolecule slammed into Venus, killing Miller, Julie, and seemingly everyone left on board.

The March To War

On Mars, Bobbie Draper was the only Marine to survive an attack from a protomolecule-transformed soldier who brought both Earth and Mars to the brink of war. During the conflict, Ganymede’s colony suffered massive devastation and Avasarala called for a peace summit between humanity’s three major factions. While on Earth for the first time, Bobbie learned that the protomolecule warrior was part of an event staged by Jules-Pierre Mao, with the cooperation of rogue operatives in the Martian military. Bobbie joined forces with Avasarala and earned political asylum for sharing her intel.

Meanwhile, the Rocinante crew discovered that Dr. Lawrence Strickland (Ted Atherton) was heavily involved with the protomolecule experiments on Ganymede. Holden also added botanist Praxideke "Prax" Meng (Terry Chen) to the crew, since Strickland had kidnapped Prax’s daughter, Mei Meng (Leah Jung).

Caliban's War

The Rocinante’s crew had a close encounter with a protomolecule monster on Ganymede while searching for Strickland and Prax’s daughter. The monster even took the fight back to the Rocinante itself, before the crew narrowly destroyed it. Meanwhile, Jules-Pierre reached out to Avasarala, in order to find a way to escape the charges against him. Bobbie accompanied Avasarala to provide security, which proved to be a wise choice — one of Jules-Pierre’s allies in the Earth’s government ordered him to execute Avasarala and her party, and of the security team, only Bobbie was able to survive and escape with Avasarala.

Image via Titan Books

Triple Point

Bobbie and Avasarala were found by the Rocinante’s crew while unexplained protomolecule activity took place at the site of the Venus crash. Jules-Pierre reconnected with Strickland, and clashed with him over the experiments on children... until he learned that the protomolecule-infected children were easier to control. One of the infected kids even told Jules-Pierre that the work on Venus was nearly complete.

Before Mei could be infected, the Rocinante crew arrived and captured Jules-Pierre. While Prax reunited with his daughter, Amos killed Strickland in revenge. Avasarala was finally able to expose Jules-Pierre and his collaborators, but it was too late to prevent the protomolecule on Venus from launching a massive ring-like structure into space.

Ghosts of the Past

Several months later, the Ring maintained its orbit around Uranus, while Earth, Mars, and the OVA had a tense truce while investigating it. During the time jump, Prax and his daughter returned to their new home, while Naomi left the Rocinante to serve on an OVA ship alongside Camina Drummer (Cara Gee), and Bobbie was reinstated to the Martian Marines. Jules-Pierre’s eldest daughter, Clarissa Melpomene Mao (Nadine Nicole) went undercover to avenge her family by striking at Holden — she framed Holden for sabotaging the Ring, turning the various factions against him.

At the same time, Holden was visited by an apparition of Miller. Unable to fully accept his senses, Holden believed he was infected or insane. Miller claimed that he was sent to get “it” to the Ring. To escape incoming missiles from Earth and Mars’ ships, Holden and the Rocinante traveled into the Ring.

Abaddon's Gate

After the ships followed the Rocinante into the Ring, they were all trapped within. As Holden tried to prove his innocence, Clarissa had a change of heart and saved Noami and Holden from being shot. Everything changed when the Ring finally opened all the way up to reveal portals to 1,300 inhabitable star systems. Holden was released from custody and revisited by "Miller," an apparition resembling Thomas Jane who said that he was brought back to discover what killed the creators of the protomolecule.

New Terra

Under a new treaty between the three factions, settler ships gathered near the Ring to find new homes on other worlds. Avasarala personally asked Holden to handle the situation on Ilus, a colony planet held simultaneously by refugees and by representatives of the Royal Charter Energy expedition. Tensions erupted when a RCE shuttle was brought down by extremists on the other side. Shortly thereafter, “Miller” seemingly led Holden to another alien structure. But it turned out that there was more than one Miller: The first Miller had most of his human identity intact, while the other was a facade used by the protomolecule to manipulate Holden.

With the entire population of the planet facing destruction, Miller seemingly sacrificed himself, and the settlers on Ilus decided to stay together. But Holden’s “win” proved to be a loss for Avasarala.

The Next Chapter

Avasarala was challenged for UN leadership by Nancy Gao (Lily Gao), the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Gao ran on an aggressive expansion policy towards the Ring planets, and her popularity soon eclipsed Avasarala’s. To maintain her grip on power, Avasarala tried to expose Goa’s secrets, which only seemed to make Gao more relatable. Avasarala even alienated her husband. But the final blow came when Holden’s efforts on Ilus brought the opposing sides together. That served Gao’s narrative, and led to her victory in the election.

Facing a crossroads in her life, Avasarala considered retirement. However, a desperate message from Bobbie may have changed her mind.

Image via Amazon

Dark Tidings From Mars

Bobbie’s return to Mars left her feeling ostracized from nearly everyone in her life. She was forced to take low paying work dismantling warships. Bobbie was eventually recruited into a gang led by a corrupt police officer, Esai Martin (Paul Schulze). Despite herself, Bobbie came to care for Esai, and she warned him that something seemed off about their last job. But that warning came too late, and she was unable to save Esai or his gang from a deadly ambush.

In desperation, Bobbie warned Avasarala that someone on Mars was selling decommissioned weapons and tech to Belter terrorists. She also accepted Avasarala’s job offer, which she had previously turned down out of pride.

Prodigal Son

Drummer and her former rival, Klaes Ashford (David Strathairn), commanded the OPAS Behemoth as it stood guard over the Ring. They even briefly captured Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander), a charismatic Belter terrorist. Drummer only spared Inaros’ life because his execution would have shattered the OPA, and because she wanted to know where Inaros had hidden his son, Felip (Jasai Chase Owens).

Felip is also Naomi’s child, from whom she was cut off when she rejected Inaros years before. Ashford attempted to take matters into his own hands by killing Inaros himself. However, Felip interfered, and Inaros ejected Ashford into space. Inaros was also revealed as the architect of the conspiracy between the Belters and Martian factions, as he lined up eight asteroids with stealth technology before aiming towards weak points in Earth’s defense system.

That’s about as concise as we can get with the first four seasons. Want to know what happens next? The first three episodes of The Expanse Season 5 premiere on Amazon Prime on Wednesday, December 16.

