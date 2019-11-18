‘The Expanse’ Season 4 Trailer Explores New Worlds and Draws the Same Old Battle Lines

0

One of the best sci-fi drama series going right now is about to warp on over to Amazon. The Expanse, which lived on Syfy for three seasons before getting cancelled, gets new life thanks to the streaming service and support from loyal fans. Not only will the space-faring adaptation of James S.A. Corey‘s novels by series co-creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby get a fourth season this winter, it’s already been renewed for a fifth. And now, a new trailer for Season 4 is here to hype up the return to Earth, Mars, the Belt … and beyond.

This season sees the crew of the Rocinante tasked with exploring the many worlds beyond the Ring Gate. But while the vast unexplored territory of space offers new and exciting opportunities, the same old conflicts among Earthers, Martians, and Belters remain. The Expanse returns December 13th, this time on Amazon; catch up on the full series so far here.

Check out the new trailer for Season 4 of The Expanse below:

Discover what lies beyond the Ring Gate as the Rocinante lands on Ilus to find tensions at a full boil. Full season coming December 13, 2019 on Amazon Prime Video.

About The Expanse:

The disappearance of rich-girl-turned-political-activist Julie Mao links the lives of Ceres detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane), accidental ship captain James Holden (Steven Strait) and U.N. politician Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo). Amidst political tension between Earth, Mars and the Belt, they unravel the single greatest conspiracy of all time.

About The Expanse Seasons 2:

In this noir thriller set two hundred years in the future, the case of a missing young woman leads a washed-up detective across the solar system to uncover the greatest conspiracy in human history.

About The Expanse Seasons 3:

As the Rocinante crew digs deeper into the search for Prax’s missing daughter, the war between Earth and Mars turns deadly in ways the solar system has never seen. But a new threat in the outer reaches of the Belt could prove much more dangerous, threatening to test the very future of humanity.

About The Expanse Seasons 4: