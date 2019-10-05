‘The Expanse’ Season 4 Trailer Takes the Stunning Sci-Fi Series to Amazon

0

The Expanse might just be the best hard sci-fi series on TV, and in Season 4, it’s heading to uncharted territories — both in the series and in real life. Following the epic Season 3 finale, which found the crew of the Rocinante heading through the Ring Gate into new worlds, the new season will take us through to the other side, where they touch down on the unknown planet Ilus and discover the ruins of a long-gone civilization. And The Expanse is doing it all on a new home, making the move to Amazon Prime Video after the heart-breaking Syfy cancellation.

Fortunately, Amazon saved the day and if the new trailer is any indication, Season 4 appears to be returning with even bigger sets and better production value (already a massive strength for the series, but you can’t mess with that Amazon $$$), including some epic space battles, and of course, new worlds to explore.

Speaking of which, Amazon debuted the first episode at New York Comic-Con today, but for those of us who weren’t in the room, they also launched a new teaser — set to John F. Kennedy’s “We chose to go to the moon” speech. And with the promise of tensions heating up between the Earthers, Belters, and Martians, you can bet the series is on track to continue its tradition of historical allegory and real-world parallels as it digs into the politics of space colonization.

Season 4 of The Expanse premieres Friday, December 13 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the new teaser below, followed by the official synopsis and new NYCC poster.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for The Expanse: