‘The Expanse’: Check Out the High-Octane Trailer For Season 5, Which Will Roll Out Weekly on Amazon
If you like your space drama action soaked with realistic science, interstellar politics, and swears, good news is ahead: The Expanse Season 5 has set its premiere date and release schedule, and as the new trailer just released by Amazon reveals, the issues plaguing the strong ensemble cast range from the intimate and raw to the potential end of the world.
Here’s the official description of the season, courtesy of Amazon:
Season 5 of the series picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System. Amos (Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind. Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father’s toxic influence. Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals. Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them. Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be. And Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history.
Season 4 of the series, which Amazon originally rescued from cancellation after Syfy pulled the plug, premiered as a binge release in December 2019. But for Season 5, Amazon will be using the same release schedule it used for the latest season of The Boys: The first three episodes will be available for streaming on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with subsequent episodes rolling out each following Wednesday. As the season will be 10 episodes long, this means the season finale will premiere on Feb. 3, 2021.
It’s worth noting that this fall, The Boys suffered some blowback from fans annoyed by the Season 2 release schedule — but (as the person currently writing the recaps of that show) it’s also worth noting that it’s been fun to appreciate each episode on a weekly basis. Hopefully, The Expanse, an under-appreciated favorite with a unique take on what it might mean to one day travel into the stars, will benefit from a similar approach.
Check out the new trailer below, and start counting down to the Wed., December 16 premiere. For more, here are the best shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
