If you’re a fan of The Expanse and looking forward to Season 5 (which is now streaming on Amazon) I’ve got some great news for you: Season 5 is incredible and my favorite season so far. I got to watch the first nine episodes to prepare for interviews with some of the cast and was blown away by the size and scope of the new season. Trust me, if you liked the first four seasons, you’re going to love Season 5.

Shortly after finishing the episodes, I got to speak with Shohreh Aghdashloo about The Expanse Season 5. She talked about what season five is about, how all the characters are on individual paths this season, how much time it takes to create some of her elaborate costumes, her feelings on the series ending with Season 6, why she thinks Season 6 will not be the end, and more.

As I’ve said many times, if you’re not watching The Expanse on Amazon you’re missing out on one of the best series on any channel. Over the first four seasons, the incredible sci-fi series (developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and based on the novels by James S. A. Corey) has used the genre of science-fiction to consistently delivered complex and dynamic storylines that are unlike anything else on TV.

Image via Amazon

While I won’t spoil anything because I’d like you to watch the series, I’ll just say The Expanse takes place in a future where mankind is able to explore the solar system. But unlike Star Trek, where the people of Earth seem to live in harmony, The Expanse hasn’t solved anything. There are still the haves and have nots. Some humans ended up moving to Mars and then decided to form their own society and break away from Earth. And a group known as the OPA (the Outer Planets Alliance), which is a loose confederation of people that are tired of both the people of Earth and Mars, are desperate to form their own society free from outside interference.

Oh, did I mention something called the protomolecule? Because that’s something of extra-terrestrial origin that has the ability to radically alter infected life forms and utilize their biomass in various ways. Perhaps this protomolecule is something all sides are desperate to control…

Check out what Shohreh Aghdashloo had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

Shohreh Aghdashloo:

Why can’t The Expanse be more than ten episodes?

What is she allowed to say about what happens in The Expanse Season 5?

How the characters are more spread out in Season 5.

Which of her outfits did she “borrow” from set?

On how much time it takes to create some of her elaborate costumes.

How does she feel knowing Season 6 will be the last?

Why she thinks Season 6 will not be the end.

Image via Amazon

Share Share Tweet Email

'SNL': Colin Jost Unwittingly Mocks His Wife, Scarlett Johansson, on "Weekend Update" Oh boy.