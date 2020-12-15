If you’re a fan of The Expanse and looking forward to Season 5 (which starts streaming on Amazon tomorrow) I’ve got some great news for you: Season 5 is incredible and my favorite season so far. I got to watch the first nine episodes to prepare for interviews with some of the cast and was blown away by the size and scope of the new season. Trust me, if you liked the first four seasons, you’re going to love Season 5.

Shortly after finishing the episodes, I got to speak with Wes Chatham about The Expanse Season 5. He talked about how Season 5 dives into Amos’ past, why he thinks it’s the best thing they’ve done so far, how his first day of filming Season 5 felt like he was making a completely different project, the crazy camera shot director Breck Eisner did on one episode, what would surprise people to learn about the making of the series, the shows relationship with the fans, and more. In addition, when I asked about Season 6 being the last, he teased:

“Who knows what will happen after Season 6..."

Image via Amazon

Based on his smile and the way he carefully answered my question, I’m starting to wonder if Season 6 is really the end.

As I’ve said many times, if you’re not watching The Expanse on Amazon you’re missing out on one of the best series on any channel. Over the first four seasons, the incredible sci-fi series (developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and based on the novels by James S. A. Corey) has used the genre of science-fiction to consistently delivered complex and dynamic storylines that are unlike anything else on TV.

While I won’t spoil anything because I’d like you to watch the series, I’ll just say The Expanse takes place in a future where mankind is able to explore the solar system. But unlike Star Trek, where the people of Earth seem to live in harmony, The Expanse hasn’t solved anything. There are still the haves and have nots. Some humans ended up moving to Mars and then decided to form their own society and break away from Earth. And a group known as the OPA (the Outer Planets Alliance), which is a loose confederation of people that are tired of both the people of Earth and Mars, are desperate to form their own society free from outside interference.

Oh, did I mention something called the protomolecule? Because that’s something of extra-terrestrial origin that has the ability to radically alter infected life forms and utilize their biomass in various ways. Perhaps this protomolecule is something all sides are desperate to control…

Like I said, The Expanse is unlike anything else on television and it’s absolutely worth your time.

Check out what Wes Chatham had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about. Look for more Expanse Season 5 interviews soon.

Wes Chatham:

How season 5 reveals a lot about his character Amos Burton.

How the season feels bigger with the location work and not being on soundstages all the time.

Talks about his first day of filming and why it felt like he was making a completely different project.

Why he thinks season 5 is the best season they’ve done.

What would surprise fans to learn about the making of the series?

The crazy camera shot that director Breck Eisner did on one episode.

Chatham teases “who knows what will happen after Season 6.”

Image via Amazon

Share Share Tweet Email

Bad Robot's Next Big TV Show Is About a Dragon Who Works on a 1950s Farm J.J. Abrams will executive produce the show about a poor family forced to hire a dragon to work their farm.