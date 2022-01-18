While the hit sci-fi series The Expanse aired its season finale last week, there are still 25 more minutes of content that most fans have missed so far. According to The Expanse Writers Twitter account (via The Verge), The Expanse’s final season comes with five unique vignettes that can only be accessed by… pausing the show.

To watch these special The Expanse vignettes, fans need to pause the episodes and access Amazon’s X-Ray service. The vignettes are included in the Bonus Content section, a hidden menu that is not visible from the chapter selection screen of the Prime Video app, only when an episode or movie is already running. To make things even more confusing, the vignettes are not available on TVs and can only be viewed on phones, tablets, or laptops.

So, to watch 25 extra minutes of The Expanse’s sixth and final season, fans need to choose a suitable device, open an episode, pause it, and then access hidden menus. Of course, different vignettes are connected to different episodes, and if you want to enjoy all that the series has to offer, you’ll need to repeat the process five times. It’s all worthy, though, as the ending of The Expanse will leave a lot of fans eager to grasp any extra content that can prolong their experience, even if for only 25 minutes.

The X-Ray vignettes tell stories parallel to the show’s main episodes. While none of these vignettes are essential to following the plot, they each bring something new for fans, who get the opportunity of spending more time in the company of beloved characters. Each of the five vignettes was created to be watched together with the first five episodes of the last season, which has a total of six episodes. According to The Expanse showrunner Daniel Abraham:

“They’re small little character moments that create an extra scene with some depth to flesh out the mainline story. It’s very much like the novels where we had the little novellas on the side where we could give you things that weren’t critical to the main line, but could make the story a little richer and deeper.”

The Expanse series was developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, based on the series of books of the same name by James S.A. Corey, the shared pen name of Abraham and Ty Franck. The show takes place in the future when the Solar System has already been colonized, and humanity faces a second Cold War while different factions fight for new territory.

The series earned a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation in 2017, along with three Saturn Awards nominations for Best Science Fiction Television Series and a Television Spotlight Award at the 46th Saturn Awards. The Expanse Season 6 stars Keon Alexander, Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens.

All seasons of The Expanse are available right now on Prime Video. Check the original tweet with the instructions to watch the vignettes below.

