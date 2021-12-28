They also talk about some of the many people that deserve a thank you for helping to bring 'The Expanse' to life.

With The Expanse Season 6 now streaming on Prime Video, I recently got to speak with Cara Gee (Camina Drummer) and Keon Alexander (Marco Inaros) about making the final season of the critically acclaimed series. During the interview, they talked about why they love the writing, their reaction reading the final scripts and seeing how much they had to do, what it was like on their last day of filming, what Season 6 is about, why the series finale will leave fans satisfied, what they’ll miss most about playing Camina and Marco, and more. In addition, they talk about some of the many people that deserve a thank you for helping to bring The Expanse to life.

As I have said too many times to count, The Expanse is one of the best series airing on any channel. Over six seasons, the incredible sci-fi series (developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and based on the novels by James S. A. Corey) has used the genre of science-fiction to consistently deliver complex and dynamic storylines that are unlike anything else on TV. I cannot recommend this series enough. The Expanse also stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens. The Executive Producers are Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group.

In The Expanse Season 6, the solar system is at war, with Marco Inaros (Alexander) and his Free Navy continuing to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala (Aghdashloo) makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Adams) on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer (Gee) and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise….

Watch what Cara Gee and Keon Alexander had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. The Expanse will continue weekly, with the series finale on January 14, 2022. If you can't remember what happened in Season 5, you might want to read our recap.

Cara Gee and Keon Alexander

Did Gee ever leave set with full makeup on to see how she would be treated at a store or Starbucks?

With Amazon saving the series do they feel like they have to buy what they need on the site?

What is it about The Expanse that has gotten the show so many passionate fans?

How the series never gives black and white answers.

How does Alexander feel about Marco as he plays the role?

What can they tease about Season 6?

What was it like reading the script sand seeing how much they had to do?

What was the last day of filming like, and did they “borrow” anything from set?

What will they miss most about playing these characters?

Who are some of the people they want to thank for their contributions to the series?

Which set would they like to keep?

