Alas, the tenure of The Expanse has finally come to an end. When SYFY canceled the show in May 2018, after Season 3's conclusion, it seemed all hope was lost — until Amazon swooped in and picked it up two weeks later. Last year, Amazon announced the show's sixth season would be its last, and it would also be a truncated season, with only six episodes. The series, which is based on the books by author James S.A. Corey (the shared pen name of writers and show EPs Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck), will cover up to the sixth of a total 9 books in the series, titled Babylon’s Ashes (also the name of the series' finale episode). To be fair, the next book, Persepolis Rising, takes place 28 years in the future, so it does seem to be a natural stopping place for this story, but the conclusion is still bittersweet for the fans who have followed the show for the entirety of its run.

The Expanse is set in the future hundreds of years from now, when outer space has become colonized by various factions and Earth, Mars, and those who live in the Outer Planets (known as Belters) are in constant conflict for control of the solar system. The show centers around the ship called the Rocinante (affectionately referred to as “the Roci”) led by Captain James Holden (Steven Strait) and his crew. So how does the show's sixth and last season pan out for these characters? Let's break it down.

The Enemy of My Enemy

Prior to the beginning of Season 6, Belter extremist Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) had assembled a Free Navy, carrying out attacks on Earth and Mars with asteroids covered in undetectable stealth technology. Marco’s primary aim is to assume control of the solar system after years of oppression from the inner planets and Mars. Barring that, his goal is to have sole jurisdiction over ships passing through the Ring, an alien structure that formed past Uranus and is a gateway to other galaxies. It has unidentified energies that can be ignited and will dissolve ships if they enter incorrectly.

Marco's plan, if successful, would cut off the Inner Planet's access to the Ring resources and eventually grant the Belter factions enough authority to control the entire solar system. U.N. President Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) is strategizing with both the MCRN (Mars Congressional Republic Navy) and the crew of the Roci as to how to counter Marco’s attacks. With no other choice, they have to enlist the help of Belter Camina Drummer (Cara Gee), who accepts the temporary alliance to bring down Marco. Let the war begin.

How It Ends

Plan A is to split the U.N., the MCRN, and the Belters into three groups to go after the Free Navy. The U.N. believes they have spotted Marco’s ship, the Pella, but it turns out to be a decoy. Meanwhile, the freighter Drummer has spotted is actually the Pella in disguise. Drummer’s ship is severely damaged so her colleague Walker (Stuart Hughes) rams his ship into the Pella, causing major trouble for Marco and his crew. The impact winds up killing Marco’s second in command, Rosenfeld (Kathleen Robertson). Walker eventually succumbs to his injuries as well and says goodbye to Drummer over the comm system. Marco, however, is unaffected by Rosenfeld’s, death which gives his and Naomi's son Filip (Jasai Chase-Owens) pause as to why he is loyal to dear old Dad in the first place.

Plan B (which we always knew would have to happen) has the Roci doing a full burnout to the Ring. Marco has installed a rail gun on Medina Station at the Ring to destroy any ship that comes near. Holden’s team plans to use an old ice freighter, the Giambatista, as bait while he deploys a strike team to land on Medina. (Easter egg alert time: All the strike team names are tributes to characters who have appeared in sci-fi classics, such as Aliens, Blade Runner, Dune, Terminator, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica, etc.) The strike team suffers an enormous amount of casualties before Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) bravely positions herself front and center and takes out the rail gun with Amos (Wes Chatham), and eventually the Roci, covering her. The crew survives, and they now have control of Medina Station; however, they are defenseless against the Free Navy without the rail gun. Marco has been counting on Admiral Duarte (Dylan Taylor) on the Ring planet known as Laconia to provide him back up once he arrives at the Ring, a move that could potentially turn the tide even more in his own favor. However, the Admiral calls up Marco and informs him that he was just using him as a distraction, and he will no longer have Laconia’s backing. Meanwhile, a stunned Marco doesn’t let on to the injured and exhausted crew that they are heading to the Ring with no support.

Back on the Rocinante, Naomi (Dominique Tipper) figures out that if they blow up the Giambatista, they may be able to wake up the mysterious energy entities surrounding the Ring who could dissolve Marco’s ship when it enters. The plan succeeds, and in a particularly gratifying turn of events, Marco is dissolved right about the same time he figures out what’s happening. Filip manages to escape in a pod before the ship enters the Ring. Maybe he can turn his life around after all that pesky murder and genocide.

After the battle, the U.N., the MCRN, and Drummer sit down with Holden to discuss who is going to control traffic through the Ring. Avasarala thinks the U.N. and Mars should run it, but Drummer is a voice of opposition to that decision. Finally, the group agrees on the compromise of an independent council with Holden serving as president. After being sworn in, Holden appoints Drummer as his vice president and immediately resigns. Avasarala is infuriated by the bait-and-switch, but ultimately trusts Holden's decision. And with that, our beloved Roci and its crew fly off into space for the next adventure.

All six seasons of The Expanse are now available to stream on Prime Video.

