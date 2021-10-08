Amazon Prime Video has unveiled our first look at Season 6 of The Expanse, as well as confirmed a premiere date for when the show's final season will be available to stream. The announcement came as part of the series' virtual panel at New York Comic Con, where the cast and executive producers confirmed that Season 6, which consists of a total of 6 episodes, will release its first episode on December 10, with new episodes premiering each Friday weekly before concluding on January 14, 2022.

The Expanse is set in a galaxy in which the system is divided between the governments of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt — but a greater conspiracy looms, and a strange alien technology could very well change the balance of power in the universe. The crew of a ship known as the Rocinante, led by James Holden (Steven Strait) finds themselves thrust into this conflict, and must work to help save humanity before war threatens to push the situation past the point of no return. Meanwhile, the power of the political extremist Marco Inaros is only growing, and the trailer reveals that this final fight is going to be the show's most epic one yet.

When Collider had the chance to speak to The Expanse producers Naren Shankar, Daniel Abraham, and Ty Franck (the latter two of whom write the books on which the show is adapted under the shared pen name James S. A. Corey), they revealed that the final season is going to go out in a particularly big way. As Franck shared:

"I think, the thing that season six does is it pays off the story that we began in episode one of season one where the Martians, the Earthers and the Belters were all in this incredibly uneasy and unstable political system with the Belters absolutely being at the foot of that table and everybody fighting for their place in the solar system. I think we pay off that story in a very satisfying way. And we keep some of the mystery intact involving the greater forces of the universe that humans are only starting to become aware. If we want to tell more stories."

Image via Amazon Prime Video

RELATED: ‘The Expanse’: Steven Strait and Wes Chatham Explain the Season 5 Finale and Tease Season 6

In addition to Strait, The Expanse Season 6 stars Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens. The show was developed and scripted by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, with executive producers including Shankar (who also serves as showrunner), Abraham, Franck, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Dan Nowak, and Ben Roberts. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group.

Season 6 of The Expanse will premiere its first episode on December 10, with new episodes airing weekly each Friday until the series finale on January 14, 2022. Check out the teaser trailer and more images from the upcoming season below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 6 of The Expanse:

The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict. Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Image via Amazon Prime Video

KEEP READING: 'The Expanse' Producers Tease Season 6 Plans and a "Big" Series Finale

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Heart of Champions’ Trailer: Michael Shannon Teaches a College Rowing Crew How to Be a Team 'Heart of Champions' comes to theaters on October 29th.

Read Next