Amazon has given the sci-fi drama series The Expanse the green light for Season 6. However, the forthcoming Season 6 will also double as the final season of The Expanse. Created and scripted by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, The Expanse is based on the bestselling book series of the same name from Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S.A. Corey). The Expanse series regulars include Shohreh Aghdashloo, Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, and Wes Chatham. (Series regular Cas Anvar will not return for Season 6 following allegations of sexual misconduct.)

The one-two hit of The Expanse getting both a Season 6 renewal as well as confirmation this next season will be the last feels somewhat familiar. That is because this is the second time The Expanse has been canceled since its 2015 premiere. It first debuted on SYFY and aired its first three seasons on the network before getting the ax. The show was given a second life at Amazon in 2018, with Season 4, the soon-to-premiere fifth season, and the final season premiering on the streaming platform.

In a statement on The Expanse's Season 6 renewal, executive producer and showrunner Naren Shankar commented, "The dedication and artistry of everyone who helps bring The Expanse to the screen is incredible. Our fans are awesome, and we cannot wait to get rolling on Season 6!"

Vernon Sanders, co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios, also stated, "We’d like to thank Naren, Andrew [Kosove], Broderick [Johnson], everyone at Alcon [Television Group] and the entire cast and crew of The Expanse for the hard work and love they have put into the series over these past seasons. We’re very happy we can give the incredibly loyal and passionate fans of The Expanse the satisfying conclusion to the series that they deserve. We know they’ll love how Seasons 5 and 6 unfold."

The Expanse is set in the future, where The Expanse is set in the future where "humanity has colonized the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another," and follows "the crew of the Rocinante [who] uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will bring the solar system to the brink of war."

The Expanse Season 5 will premiere with its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video on December 16. Following that, one new episode will premiere weekly through February 2021. For more, check out the trailer for The Expanse Season 5.

