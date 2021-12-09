With The Expanse Season 6 starting to stream on Prime Video tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Steven Strait and Dominique Tipper about making the final season of the critically acclaimed series. During the fun interview, Strait and Tipper talked about why they wanted to close out the series on a strong note, what the final season is about, how they shot the first and last episodes at the same time, how it was an enormous relief that they stuck the landing, what it’s been like portraying characters that have changed so much during the course of the six seasons, why they both didn’t “borrow” stuff from set, and more. In addition, they both revealed the most challenging stuff they had to shoot over the course of the series.

As I have said too many times to count, The Expanse is one of the best series airing on any channel. Over six seasons, the incredible sci-fi series (developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and based on the novels by James S. A. Corey) has used the genre of science-fiction to consistently deliver complex and dynamic storylines that are unlike anything else on TV. I cannot recommend this series enough. The Expanse also stars Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens. The Executive Producers are Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group.

In The Expanse Season 6, the solar system is at war, with Marco Inaros (Alexander) and his Free Navy continuing to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala (Aghdashloo) makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Adams) on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer (Gee) and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise….

Watch what Steven Strait and Dominique Tipper had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. The Expanse will continue weekly for six weeks, with the series finale on January 14, 2022. If you can't remember what happened in Season 5, you might want to read our recap.

Steven Strait and Dominique Tipper

What was it like for Tipper to read the script for The Expanse Season 5 episode 10 and seeing everything she was going to have to do?

What can they say about Season 6?

On closing out the series with a strong finale.

What was it like reading the series finale script for the first time?

How they shot the opening and closing of the season at the same time.

How it was an enormous relief that they stuck the landing.

What has it been like portraying characters that have changed so much during the course of the series?

Which of their friends and family are the most excited they’re on the series and who is always asking for spoilers?

How much were they “borrowing” from set knowing it was the final season?

Over the course of the series which scene or sequence was the most challenging to pull off?

