Prime Video has released the newest trailer for sci-fi series The Expanse’s sixth and final season. The new season will air exclusively on Prime Video starting Friday, December 10. Episodes will air weekly for a total of six episodes, concluding with a larger-than-life series finale on January 14, 2022.

The Expanse is based on a series of novels of the same name by author James S.A. Corey (the shared pen name for Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck). Set hundreds of years into the future, where humanity has colonized the solar system, war is building between the governments of Earth, Mars, and the asteroid belt. Members of the ship Rocinante must band together to help save humanity as the people of the galaxy race to claim the strange alien technology for themselves. Another threat looms over the horizons as well: Marcos Inaros (Keon Alexander), a Belter faction leader and political extremist whose power is only growing.

The Expanse also stars Steven Strait as James Holden, the captain of the Rocinante, with Dominique Tipper as Naomi and Wes Chatham as Amos. Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens also return for the final season of the sci-fi series.

Since its premiere in 2015, The Expanse has received critical acclaim due to its visuals, political narrative, and characters. The series earned a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation in 2017, along with three Saturn Awards nominations for Best Science Fiction Television Series and a Television Spotlight Award at the 46th Saturn Awards.

Naren Shankar serves as the showrunner as well as executive producer with Abraham and Franck. Other executive producers include Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, and Dan Nowak.

The Expanse’s sixth season promises to be the most intense and exciting one yet. With storylines from across the seasons coming to a head, the six-episode conclusion will be full of twists and political intrigue. Season 6 will premiere starting December 10, and you can check out the official synopsis as well as the newest trailer below:

The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict. Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.

