With The Expanse Season 6 now streaming on Prime Video, I recently got to speak with Wes Chatham and Nadine Nicole about making the final season of the critically acclaimed series. During the interview, Chatham and Nicole talked about how the final season is a war movie and the climax of the series, what it was like reading the last script for the first time, why they love the writing, some of the people that deserve extra credit for helping top make The Expanse such a great series, their favorite storyline that wasn’t their own, what they “borrowed” from set, and more.

As I have said too many times to count, The Expanse is one of the best series airing on any channel. Over six seasons, the incredible sci-fi series (developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and based on the novels by James S. A. Corey) has used the genre of science-fiction to consistently deliver complex and dynamic storylines that are unlike anything else on TV. I cannot recommend this series enough. The Expanse also stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, and Jasai Chase Owens. The Executive Producers are Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group.

In The Expanse Season 6, the solar system is at war, with Marco Inaros (Alexander) and his Free Navy continuing to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala (Aghdashloo) makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Adams) on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer (Gee) and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise….

Watch what Wes Chatham and Nadine Nicole had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. The Expanse will continue weekly, with the series finale on January 14, 2022. If you can't remember what happened in Season 5, you might want to read our recap.

Since Amazon saved the show do they buy everything there when shopping online?

What are they allowed to say about Season 6?

How Season 6 is a war movie and the climax of the series.

What was it like reading the last script for the first time?

Who are some of the people they want to thank for their contributions to the series?

Did they read or watch what fans were saying online after Season 5 came out about their characters dynamic and relationship?

How much did Wes “borrow” from set during the last season of filming?

Which storyline was their favorite besides their own?

What will they miss the most about playing their characters?

What do they love about the writing on the series?

