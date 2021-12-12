They also talk about why the final season is only six episodes and which character was the hardest to write.

With The Expanse Season 6 now streaming on Prime Video, I recently got to speak with writers Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham and showrunner Naren Shankar about making the final season of the critically acclaimed series. As I have said too many times to count, The Expanse is one of the best series airing on any channel. Over six seasons, the incredible sci-fi series (developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and based on the novels by James S. A. Corey) has used the genre of science-fiction to consistently deliver complex and dynamic storylines that are unlike anything else on TV. I cannot recommend this series enough. The Expanse stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens. The Executive Producers are Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Abraham, Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group.

During the spoiler free interview, Ty Franck, Daniel Abraham, and Naren Shankar talked about why the final season is six episodes, why they included the Strange Dogs novella, what it was like writing the series finale, the reason they shot the first and last episode of Season 6 at the same time, how they decided on the final shot, deleted scenes, the toughest character to write, and so much more.

RELATED: ‘The Expanse’s Ty Franck, Daniel Abraham, and Naren Shankar on Season 6, Including ‘Strange Dogs,’ and the Series Finale

In The Expanse Season 6, the solar system is at war, with Marco Inaros (Alexander) and his Free Navy continuing to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala (Aghdashloo) makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Adams) on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer (Gee) and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise….

Watch what Ty Franck, Daniel Abraham, and Naren Shankar had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. The Expanse will continue weekly for six weeks, with the series finale on January 14, 2022. If you can't remember what happened in Season 5, you might want to read our recap.

Ty Franck, Daniel Abraham, and Naren Shankar

I jokingly ask if this is the interview where they want to announce a spinoff or movie?

Why did they put the Strange Dogs novella in Season 6?

How did they end up with only six episodes in the final season?

The two times where they felt like the series could end without compromising the vision.

Why are so many people passionate about The Expanse?

How the series is so unique when compared to other shows.

What do they want to tease about Season 6?

How tough was it writing the final episode knowing it was the series finale?

How they shot the first and last episodes at the same time.

How the finale is the longest episode of the season.

Did they end up with a lot of deleted scenes?

How this season has five vignettes that take place between each episode.

Did they debate the final shot of the series? How did they figure it out?

If they could have kept one of the sets which set would they have taken and why?

How they didn’t go to set this season due to COVID.

Who were the toughest characters to write?

