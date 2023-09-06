The Big Picture The Expats, a Prime Video miniseries starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo, follows the interconnected lives of three women in Hong Kong through tragedy.

The Expats is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Janice Y. K. Lee, and is helmed by Lulu Wang. The penultimate episode will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and can be watched as a standalone.

The storyline revolves around an American expatriate community in Hong Kong, with Margaret, Hilary, and their husbands experiencing a fracture in their lives due to a sudden family tragedy.

As the year draws dangerously close to its end, we can’t help but start checking out what kind of shows and movies the entertainment industry has in store for 2024. One of the early titles that already sounds like a must-watch is The Expats, a Prime Video miniseries that stars Nicole Kidman (Special Ops: Lioness), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever) and Ji-young Yoo (The Sky Is Everywhere) as three women living in Hong Kong whose lives become interconnected through tragedy.

The Expats is yet to get a release date and trailer, but today Prime Video released some first-look images from the miniseries that hint at the tone that the episodes will have. From the looks of it, romance will be a recurrent theme. At the same time, the contemplative nature of the images also suggests that there will be a lot of layers to be peeled as those American women come across each other.

The photos also reveal male cast members Brian Tee (Chicago Med) and Jack Huston (Kill Your Darlings). Tee looks like he’s in the most vulnerable position of all, lying down in the backseat of a car with his wife Margaret (Kidman) consoling him. Kidman herself is seen having some me-time in a tub while Blue’s character Hilary Starr seems like she braves the Hong Kong nights in search of company. Considering the title, it’s safe to say that the characters will be longing for any kind of connection in a world where they don’t know much about.

Image via Prime Video

The Expats Is A Hefty Adaptation

The Expats is based on the best-selling novel The Expatriates by author Janice Y. K. Lee. The story is adapted for television by Lulu Wang (The Farewell), who helms the episodes. Wang also brought the novel author to co-write episodes along with herself, Vera Miao (Two Sentence Horror) and Gursimran Sandhu (Game of Thrones). Wang also executive produces the series along with Kidman.

We still have to wait for a trailer to have a better grip on The Expats, but it’s pretty safe to say that we should be already on the lookout for episode five. The penultimate episode of the miniseries has the same length as a feature film – that’s why it will have an early screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The story is told in non-linear fashion, which means that the movie-like episode can be watched as a standalone part of the narrative.

Prime Video is yet to unveil the trailer and release window for The Expats.

Check out the official synopsis and more images here:

Close