The Big Picture The Expendables franchise is getting a 4-disc re-release with all installments and bonus material on March 5, 2024.

The special edition includes colorful packaging and a set of cards featuring notable characters from the movies.

The collection features audio commentary, documentaries, featurettes, deleted scenes, and gag reels.

The Expendables fans have nothing to complain about. After getting a special steelbook edition last year, the franchise is now getting re-released on a stunning-looking 4-disc set that features all installments of the movie series and plenty of bonus material. Dubbed The Expendables 4-Film Collection by Lionsgate, the Blu-Ray + DVD + Digital combo is set to hit shelves on March 5, 2024.

With an eye-catching colorful palette that's not usually associated with the franchise, The Expendables 4-Film Collection comes with a set of cards that highlight some of the most notable characters that were featured in the movie, including Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone), Lee Christmas (Jason Statham), Trench (Arnold Schwarzenegger), Caesar (Terry Crews), Gunner (Dolph Lundgren) and Luna (Ronda Rousey).

What Is On The Special 4-Film Edition of 'The Expendables'?

Aside from that, the special edition features audio commentary from directors on The Expendables, The Expendables 2 and The Expendables 4, as well as documentaries that chronicle the journey of the first movie from early stages to post-production and the promotion at the 2010 Comic-Con panel. There are also featurettes in every installment and in most of them there's even room for gag reels.

Image via Lionsgate

You can check out the full list of bonus features below:

BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES:

The Expendables:

- Audio Commentary with Sylvester Stallone

- "Inferno: The Making of The Expendables" Documentary (Blu-ray exclusive)

- "From the Ashes: Postproduction and Release" Documentary (Blu-ray exclusive)

- Comic-Con 2010 Panel (Blu-ray exclusive)

- Deleted Scene

- Gag Reel

- Marketing Archive

The Expendables 2:

- Audio Commentary with Simon West

- Gods of War: Assembling Earth’s Mightiest Antiheroes

- Big Guns, Bigger Heroes: The 1980s and the Rise of the Action Film

- On the Assault: The Real-Life Weaponry of The Expendables

- Guns for Hire: The Real Expendables

- Deleted Scenes

- Gag Reel

The Expendables 3:

- The Expendables 3 Documentary

- New Blood: Stacked and Jacked featurette (Blu-ray exclusive)

- The Total Action Package featurette

- Gag Reel

- Christmas Runs the Gauntlet (extended scene)

Expend4bles:

- Audio Commentary with Director Scott Waugh

- Bigger, Bolder, Badder: The Expendables in Action

- More Than a Team: New Blood Meets Old Blood

- Theatrical Trailer

Across its four-movie slate, The Expendables franchise managed to rake in over $780 million worldwide. The movies helped bring some 80s and 90s action stars back into the mainstream scene, and pairing them with younger actors from the genre made the story appealing for different generations. The Expendables 2 still stands tall as the highest-grossing entry in the franchise and the best-reviewed of the slate.

Lionsgate releases The Expendables 4-Film Collection on March 5, 2024. The suggested retail price is $44.99 on Blu-ray + DVD + Digital.