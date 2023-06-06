With a run that began in 2010, The Expendables had gone on to establish itself as one of the more popular action franchises starring some stellar names. That run is set to come to an end with the arrival of the sequel, The Expendables 4 (now titled Expend4bles). Now, ahead of the guns-blazing arrival, SlashFilm has revealed a new poster for the sequel, announcing that the movie's first trailer arrives on June 7.

The buzz around the sequel began to build at CinemaCon 2023 where the official logo of the film and the trailer were first unveiled to attendees. Now the poster's arrival seeks to highlight the carnage that awaits our team of mercenaries this time around. The image sees a skull adorned with a variety of weapons. An assortment of rifles and other firearms take their place alongside a wide range of knives and blades. With some of them ablaze. The film's premiere date and the names of the star-studded cast are emblazoned along the top. The film's tagline is equally note worthy, it reads: "They'll die when they're dead."

A sequel to The Expendables 3 and the final outing in the series, Expend4bles will signal a final assault from invincible veteran mercenary Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his entourage of efficient operators that includes Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, and Randy Couture. The Expendables 4 is based on an original story by Spenser Cohen like all previous installments, who shares those duties with Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly for this project. Arnold Schwarzenegger will not be returning for the final movie. The sequel will feature several other prominent faces including Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (Den of Thieves), Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, Eddie Hall, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio, and Levy Tran. Serving as a producer on the sequel includes star act Statham alongside Avi Lerner, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, and Kevin King.

The Next Expendables Adventure

Plot details for the film have been tightly kept under wraps, however, while the previous installments had revolved strongly around Stallone's character, the next installment is set to go down a different path. The Raid's Iko Uwa has been cast as the film's villain while Statham is set to be the revolving piece of the film. Speaking during an interview with THR, Stallone said, "I heard it turned out pretty good. Jason Statham is 80 percent of it. He’s happy with it." It does seem, however, that Statham will not be having it easy as previous set images have featured him at the end of a beatdown from Uwa.

Expend4bles is currently scheduled to be released on September 22, 2023. You can see the new poster above.