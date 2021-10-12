Sylvester Stallone is back in Barney Ross mode, as the actor shared some new photos and a video from the set of The Expendables 4, which is currently in production. The action franchise has remained dormant since 2014's The Expendables 3 before the fourth installment was announced in August.

Stallone’s Instagram post contained three pictures and one video, in which he revved up a hot rod while chomping on a cigar. And if that doesn’t serve as an instant call-to-action for the franchise’s target audience, then quick glimpses at Stallone’s co-stars Dolph Lundgren and Jason Statham certainly will. “Some behind the scenes of the NEW EXPENDABLES,” Stallone captioned his post, tagging both Lundgren and Statham.

The original THR report that announced the film said that Statham’s Lee Christmas will essentially function as the protagonist, while franchise newcomer Megan Fox will star as the female lead. In addition to Stallone (who was reported to have declined an offer to return some time ago), Lundgren and Statham, The Expendables 4 will also bring back Randy Couture. Other new blood includes Tony Jaa, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Andy Garcia, who will reportedly play a CIA handler who accompanies the Expendables on their mission.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: Andy Garcia Joins the Cast of 'The Expendables 4'

The central thrust of the series, at least so far, seems to be stunt-casting its way into the heads and hearts of audiences that adore the action cinema of the 1980s and 90s. The tongue-in-cheek tone of the movies have made them reliable box office hits. The first film, directed by Stallone himself, made $274 million worldwide, and the second, directed by Simon West, crossed the $300 million threshold. The third film, directed by Patrick Hughes, managed to earn $214 million worldwide on a $100 million budget.

Lionsgate seems to have realized that Expendables isn’t a franchise that should be ignored, although it remains to be seen just how hungry audiences still are for cheesy action throwbacks. The Expendables 4 is directed by Scott Waugh (Need for Speed, Act of Valor), and is written by Spenser Cohen, with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.

The Expendables 4 has yet to receive a release date, but you can check out Stallone's Instagram post below.

KEEP READING: Sylvester Stallone’s Personal Collection of ‘Rocky,’ ‘Rambo,’ and ‘The Expendables’ Items Heads to Auction

Share Share Tweet Email

'Misery' and How a Movie With a Miscast Lead Can Still Become a Classic Kathy Bates is unforgettable as Annie Wilkes. But James Caan is an interesting choice that doesn't pay off.

Read Next