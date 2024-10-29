The Expendables 4, originally titled Expend4bles, alongside 50 Cent and Megan Fox, the fourth installment in the star-studded action franchise which also features Sylvester Stallone. The Expendables 4 is only streaming on Starz, but the action thriller has risen into the top 10 on the platform, falling just short of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the second film in the Venom trilogy which is enjoying a bump thanks to the recent release of Venom: The Last Dance. The Expendables 4 also stars Dolph Lundgren and Andy Garcia and currently sits at a 13% score from critics and a 70% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerheart, Max Adams, and Spenser Cohen all teamed up to write the script for Expendables 4, with Dave Callaham receiving writing credit for his work creating the characters. Wimmer also teamed up with Statham earlier this year for The Beekeeper, the action flick which has been a major hit on the Prime Video charts. He also penned the screenplay for The Misfits, action movie starring Pierce Brosnan and Tim Roth which is currently streaming on Netflix. The Expendables 4 was directed by Scott Waugh, who is famous for helming Act of Valor, the war thriller starring real Navy SEALs. He also directed Aaron Paul in Need for Speed, the 2014 video game adaptation which hit Max earlier this summer and was a smash hit.

What Are the Best Jason Statham Movies on Streaming?

The Mechanic premiered on Netflix at the beginning of the month and was an instant hit, and its sequel, Mechanic: Resurrection, can also be streamed for free on Freevee, Prime Video’s free streaming extension with ads. If you move over to Paramount+, you can check out Statham in The Italian Job, the 2003 remake starring Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron. Statham has a whole collection of movies to watch on Max; one of the most intriguing is Homefront, the 2013 R-rated thriller which sees Statham star alongside Winona Ryder and Frank Grillo.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Expendables 4 on Starz.

