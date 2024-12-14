Jason Statham fans were dealt a blow earlier this month when Netflix announced that the last day to watch his only two movies on the platform would be December 31, but another of his more recent flicks is finding streaming success despite box office struggles and poor critical reception. Statham stars alongside Megan Fox and 50 Cent in The Expendables 4, the action flick that only grossed $37 million at the box office, failing to reach even half of its $100 million production tag. The Expendables 4 is only streaming on Starz, but the film has been in the top 10 (currently at #4) for 119 days after first arriving on the platform several months ago. It earned a 14% rating from critics but a 69% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Expendables 4, previously titled Expend4bles, was written by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerheart, Max Adams, and Spenser Cohen, with Scott Waugh directing. Just before directing The Expendables 4, Waugh teamed up with John Cena for Hidden Strike, the martial arts/desert adventure flick that’s currently streaming on Netflix. He also worked with Breaking Bad veteran Aaron Paul in 2014 on Need for Speed, the critically panned video game adaptation that found streaming success earlier this year. That was two years after he made his directorial debut on Act of Valor, the war film featuring real Navy SEALs. Waugh has also teamed up with Statham before The Expendables 4 Long before he made his directorial debut; he worked as a stunt coordinator on The Italian Job, in addition to his time in the stunt department on other movies like Bad Boys II and Bruce Almighty.

What Else Is Streaming on Starz?

Renfield, the 2023 vampire horror movie starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult has been atop the Starz streaming charts for several days, followed closely by Madea Goes to Jail, the 2009 Tyler Perry comedy that also stars Viola Davis. Violent Night, the 2022 R-rated Christmas action film starring David Harbour as a butt-kicking Santa Claus is also in the Starz top 10, currently in the #7 spot, as well as Insurgent, the 2015 post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller starring Theo James and Kate Winslet. John Wick: Chapter 4 is also streaming on Starz, but isn’t in the streamer’s top 10.

