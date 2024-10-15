Although the critical reception has never been there and the box office results have fallen off a cliff, The Expendables franchise will always be near and dear to many due to its star-studded cast of legendary action stars. The first installment features Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and more, and the franchise picked up more action veterans along the way. However, Expendables fans need to prepare for bad news, as Netflix recently announced that The Expendables 1, 2, and 3 will all depart the platform at the end of the month. This is the latest in a long list of departures for the biggest streaming service, as Netflix has also revealed that Edge of Tomorrow, the sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, will also leave the platform soon with no new home in sight.

In addition to Stallone and Statham, the second Expendables movie picked up other action veterans like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chuck Norris, while the third also introduced Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, and more. One could argue that The Expendables as a franchise boasts more pure star power than any other, and it would be hard to refute. Each of the first three Expendables films were helmed by a different director, with Stallone tapped to star in and direct the first, and he hasn't directed anything since. Simon West, best known for his work on the Angelina Jolie-led Lara Croft: Tomb Raider film, helmed The Expendables 2, while Patrick Hughes directed the third installment. Hughes recently directed Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in the Netflix Original action movie, The Man from Toronto.

Where Is ‘The Expendables 4’ Streaming?

While the first three Expendables movies are available on the biggest streaming platform in the world (for now), The Expendables 4 is only available to stream on Starz, which can also be purchased as a Prime Video extension. Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and Dolph Lundgren all returned to lead The Expendables 4, but 50 Cent and Megan Fox were newcomers to the franchise in its fourth installment. After previously directing Aaron Paul in Need for Speed, Scott Waugh was tapped to direct The Expendables 4, with Kurt Wimmer, Ted Daggerhart, Max Adams, and Spenser Cohen all serving as scribes.

The first three Expendables movies star Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Expendables 1,2, and 3 before they leave Netflix on October 31.

WATCH ON NETFLIX