The Eyes of Tammy Faye is making its way to our homes when the film gets released on Digital November 2 and on Blu-ray and DVD November 16, giving audiences a closer look at Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield's incredible physical transformations.

In the film, Chastain plays the flamboyant Tammy Faye Bakker, who was known for her style and singing, and most importantly her indelible eyelashes. Garfield takes on the role of Jim Bakker, Tammy Faye’s husband. Rounding up the cast of the biographical drama are Chandler Head, Cherry Jones, Vincent D'Onofrio, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, Jay Huguley, and more.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is directed by Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer) and written by Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me). The movie is based on the works of Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

The one big bonus feature included in the home video release is a featurette about creating the prosthetics for Chaistain to aid her transformation into Tammy Faye:

A Look Inside The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Hear what drew Jessica Chastain, cast mates and filmmakers to The Eyes of Tammy Faye. From prosthetics to singing, uncover Jessica Chastain’s remarkable multi-layered transformation into Tammy Faye Bakker.

Indeed, early reactions and reviews of the film praised the prosthetic work and Chastain's performance, so even if it would be nice to have more than just one featurette on the release, it's good news that this is what was focused on.

You can own The Eyes of Tammy Faye when it arrives on Digital November 2 and on Blu-ray and DVD November 16. Read the synopsis below:

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain). In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) built a burgeoning religious broadcasting network and theme park – until rivals, financial wrongdoing and scandal toppled their empire."

