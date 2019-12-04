First ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Images Show Garfield and Chastain as the Infamous Televangelists

0

Update: The images have been removed at the request of the studio. Original story follows below.

At the Fox Searchlight party last night, the studio showed off some images of their 2020 movies, and among them was the drama The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) the film is based on the documentary of the same name. Per our previous report, “Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain will play Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, who were televangelists who in the 1970s and ’80s rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park. The duo were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity, but it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and a sex scandal tore their marriage apart and toppled their carefully constructed empire.”

As the Evangelical movement sticks firmly with an amoral presidency, the timing seems right for a movie about people who use faith as a way to make money but don’t actually follow any of the values they preach. However, I’m curious to see how Jim and Tammy are depicted. If you look at the arc of their story, Jim was abusive and allegedly raped a young woman and Tammy was caught in the fallout. I’m eager to see what Showalter does with the material, especially when he has two terrific actors like Garfield and Chastain in the lead roles.

There’s no word yet on when The Eyes of Tammy Faye will be released, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Fox Searchlight positions the movie to be one of their 2020 awards contenders, especially since both Garfield and Chastain have received Oscar nominations in the past. This is definitely one of my most-anticipated movies of next year, so I hope it all comes together.