The film will have an awards-friendly TIFF premiere in September before arriving in theaters.

A new poster for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, featuring Jessica Chastain in the title role, has been released. The period drama, directed by Michael Showalter and also starring Andrew Garfield, has also been confirmed as part of the official lineup for September’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Based on the 2000 documentary of the same name directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, The Eyes of Tammy Faye is inspired by the lives of the famous televangelist couple Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker. A recently-released trailer showed just how unrecognizable Chastain and Garfield looked in the lead roles. The film will follow the Bakkers' rise and subsequent downfall as they established a formidable business empire that was marred by scandal and rivalry.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Trailer Transforms Jessica Chastain Into the Famous Televangelist

The Eyes of Tammy Faye marks somewhat of a creative departure for Showalter, who has largely worked in the comedy genre. He last directed The Lovebirds, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae. The film continues Garfield’s streak of working in small-scale dramas after big-budget moviemaking — post-his stint as Spider-Man, the actor has worked with filmmakers such as Ramin Bahrani, Martin Scorsese, Mel Gibson, David Robert Mitchell, and most recently, Gia Coppola. He will soon be seen in the starring role in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut, Tick, Tick… Boom! Regardless of how things may have ended for him in the superhero space, Garfield will reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Collider reported last year.

For Chastain, this could be a legitimate shot at awards success for the first time since perhaps Zero Dark Thirty and A Most Violent Year. To People, Chastain said that she was particularly interested in exploring the flak Tammy Faye received for the “mistakes of her husband," something that many women “have been the victim of.”

Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio co-star, and the film will be released by Searchlight Pictures in theaters on September 17. Check out the new poster below:

Here’s the official plot synopsis for the film:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

KEEP READING: ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’: Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield Are Unrecognizable in First Images

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Skate’ Trailer Reveals Game Still In Early Development Full Circle and EA put the "tease" in teaser.

Read Next

Rahul Malhotra (18 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra