Universal Pictures' highly anticipated upcoming drama film from iconic director Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans, got its first feedback from audiences over the weekend during a limited platform release in New York and Los Angeles. Though its wide release is not for another few weeks, the film still brought in moderately decent box office results on just a few screens.

According to the official box office returns, The Fabelmans grossed an estimated $160,000 from the four screens on which it was released, coming out to a $40,000 per-theater average. While this seems comparatively small to the totals brought in by modern theaters, it is actually in line with other recent platform releases of similar genres. TheWrap noted that the $40,000 average was just slightly above the $39,655 garnered by Focus Features' film Tár, and came in just a few thousand below the $46,113 earned by Searchlight Pictures' feature The Banshees of Inisherin. All three films are expected to be major contenders at the upcoming Academy Awards, and while it may not be at the top of the list, the $40,000 average from The Fabelmans was actually right on par with the figures that Universal was projecting, given the small scope of the film's early limited release. The film also saw a Friday-to-Saturday drop of just 3%, meaning that Spielberg's project will likely have legs to stand on as it heads towards its wide release. If history is anything to go by, then these box office returns might bode well for the film despite seemingly small numbers.

It is hard to truly predict whether the film will be able to translate its box office earnings into awards season success. However, there is no arguing that the anticipation for The Fabelmans remains high. A semi-autographical drama loosely based on Spielberg's upbringing and early days as a director, the film is an original story that follows Sammy Fabelman, a 16-year-old filmmaker who aspires to be a professional in the industry. According to the logline from Universal, the film is "an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves."

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'The Fabelmans' Cast on the Emotional Making of the Film

The film includes a long ensemble toplined by Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman. Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, and Julia Butters round out the film's cast. The Fabelmans is somewhat of a passion project for Spielberg, who reportedly first began thinking about an autobiographical film in the early 2000s. Beyond directing, Spielberg also wrote the screenplay alongside Tony Kushner, with both of them additionally serving as producers through Spielberg's studio Amblin Entertainment. Kristie Macosko Krieger joined the pair as a third producer.

The Fabelmans arrives in theaters on Nov. 23. The trailer for the film can be seen below: