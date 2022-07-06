With the release of Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans only a few months away, images revealed on social media offer a look at the film's composer, John Williams, working alongside several members of the film's production. The tweet, by Neil Bahadur, reads: "Recording sessions for John Williams final score before he officially retires, for Spielberg's upcoming "The Fabelmans".

The 90-year-old composer can be seen in the first image playing on the piano alongside a crew member as they work on the film's score. The second image reveals Spielberg and Williams smiling at the camera alongside two other production members. With the score for The Fabelmans underway, audiences will have the opportunity to listen to another collaboration between the two industry veterans.

The Fabelmans will mark another collaboration between Spielberg and Williams after working together for nearly 50 years. Williams is responsible for bringing to life some of the most iconic soundtracks in the industry with films such as the Star Wars series, Jaws, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and the Indiana Jones franchise. After a recent announcement by the film composer, The Fabelmans alongside Indiana Jones 5 will be Williams' last film scores before officially retiring from film. Williams also recently wrote the main theme for the Obi Wan Kenobi series on Disney plus.

The Fabelmans is an original coming-of-age film directed by Spielberg which will be loosely based on his own childhood in post-World War II Arizona. The director has been open in the past about his childhood with many of his films noted for capturing a childlike sense of wonder. The film will stray away from large set pieces and focus on telling a personal story from the filmmaker that will resonate with audiences. With one of the world's most recognized directors at the helm collaborating again with an acclaimed film composer, alongside a potentially touching story, The Fabelmans could be a touching film that serves as an emotionally poignant tribute to the career of Spielberg.

Produced by Amblin Entertainment, The Fabelmans is directed by Spielberg and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Julia Butters, Oakes Fegley, Gabriel Bateman, and Nicolas Cantu. Alongside the cast of the film, David Lynch is also set to appear in an undisclosed role. Spielberg pens the script for the film alongside Tony Kushner. The film is set for a limited theatrical release on November 11 before expanding nationwide exclusively in theaters on November 23.

Check out the images of Williams composing the score for The Fabelmans below: