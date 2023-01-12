Audiences can soon revisit Steven Spielberg's critically acclaimed masterpiece, as The Fabelmans is finally coming to home media. After its theatrical debut last November, the film will soon be available to own on Digital beginning on January 17. Following this, the film's physical release will arrive on February 14, where it will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.

As audiences rewatch their favorite moments, the film's home media release will also come with exclusive bonus features that offer a deeper insight into the movie's production, such as "The Fabelmans: A Personal Journey," which dives into how Spielberg drew inspiration from his own life. Additional bonus content includes "Family Dynamics," which features the cast of the film and how they built the bridge between their onscreen performances and their real-life counterparts, and "Crafting the World of The Fabelmans," which offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the production members gave the film its unique look. Bonus features will not be included in the film's DVD release.

Inspired by his childhood, Spielberg's The Fabelmans centers on Sammy Fabelman, played by Gabriel LaBelle, as he aspires to become a filmmaker as he navigates through life following the reveal of a shocking family secret. Additional cast members include Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as Sammy's parents, with Seth Rogen as Bennie Loewy and Judd Hirsch as Boris Schildkraut. Alongside directing the film, Spielberg co-writes the script with long-time collaborator Tony Kushner.

The Fabelmans received a theatrical release last November and released to critical acclaim, with many lauding the film for its performances, screenplay, and directing. Collider's Ross Bonaime praised the movie, stating, "The Fabelmans is full of truly breathtaking moments like these, where we’re not only watching a young child discover his love of film, and a love that will last his entire life, but we’re watching a director who has made magic come to life show the audience when he first felt that magic he now gives to the viewer." With a 92% critical score and an 82% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences won't want to miss out on the latest Spielberg flick when it debuts on home media outlets in the following weeks.

The Fabelmans will be digitally available on January 17, and on Blu-ray and DVD on February 14. Check out the film's official trailer and synopsis below.