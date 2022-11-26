In Academy Award-winner Steven Spielberg’s upcoming feature, The Fabelmans, the director explores his own coming-of-age tale through the eyes of the fictionalized Sammy Fabelman (played by Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord and Gabriel LaBelle). Set in post-World War II Arizona, The Fabelmans chronicles young Sammy’s exploration of his newfound passion for filmmaking, the discovery of a life-changing family secret, and the ways that different perspectives through the lens can help us better understand the world around us. The screenplay was co-written by Spielberg and long-time collaborator and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, Tony Kushner, whose previous work with Spielberg on Munich and Lincoln both earned the playwright and screenwriter Oscar nominations.

During his interview with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Kushner reveals he’s working on a couple of upcoming limited series, he and Spielberg are partnering on a fifth film together, and shares how he convinced the director to move forward with The Fabelmans back when they worked on 2005’s Munich together. He also discusses the process of how he and Spielberg collaborated on the screenwriting of The Fabelmans, how they worked with “universality” in mind to craft a film for a wide audience, and comments on that fourth-wall-breaking end scene.

The Fabelmans stars Paul Dano and Michelle Williams as Sammy’s parents, as well as Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. You can read the full transcript of the interview below, and for more on the film, check out Collider’s review by Ross Bonaime.

COLLIDER: If someone has actually never seen any of the movies you've worked on, or read any of the books you've done, or just anything you've done, what is the first thing you want them watching or reading, and why?

TONY KUSHNER: You mean everything I've worked on, what would be the first? Oh, God. That's a hard one. I don't know how to answer that.

I like throwing a curve.

KUSHNER: I mean, are you asking, which is my favorite? I don't know.

I'm curious, if someone wants to experience your words people have to start somewhere with someone's resume.

KUSHNER: Yeah. The reason it's hard to answer that, is that I don't think of anything as being a sort of gateway work, or something that would sort of lead you into the rest of it. I mean, obviously – I've been saying this for 30 years – when I die, I think it's still true, I always used to say anyway, it's going to say, "Author of Angels in America is dead." Now, it might say, "Steven Spielberg's screenwriter," I don't know. But probably, I would think that the thing that I'll be best known for, if I'm known for anything after I go, or until I go, is Angels. And then, I don't know, Lincoln and maybe The Fabelmans. I don't know. I mean, I'm very, very proud of all the stuff I've done with Steven, so.

Obviously, people want to work with you. But if you could get the financing to make anything you want, is there that project in the back pocket that you've just always been looking at and wishing you could make?

KUSHNER: Yeah. I have a few projects in my back pocket, but the only reason that they haven't come to the fore-pocket, is that I just haven't had time to get around to them yet. I mean, I've been really lucky. I mean, lucky, I'm also sort of slow, so I'm not writing eight movies a year, with one exception. I've written five scripts for Steven and four of them have been filmed, and he's the only feature film director I've worked with. And then I worked with Mike Nichols once for the adaptation of Angels, and that's my entire film/television resume.

So I'm doing a couple of things now, but they seem to be on their way to happening. They're both mini-series or event series, or whatever I'm supposed to call them these days, limited series. I'm not doing these with Steven. And I think we may be starting on our way to our fifth, well, our sixth script and our fifth film. Yeah. I live in terror. I mean, your question hits me to the core, because my terror is, I read about this all the time, somebody working on something for eight years, and then it gets canceled before it gets done. Or it's something that's supposed to take three seasons, and they cancel it after the first season. Or it's a film script that just goes floating around.

Or let me one-up that. You're one week away from filming and the financing gets pulled.

KUSHNER: Well, and there are all these horror stories. And horror stories that people are writing something that they think is great, and then having people get their hands on it and mangle it. Which was one reason why, before I started working with Mike and then with Steven, I thought, "I don't want to go anywhere near this business." I mean, playwrights that doesn't happen to you. You can have bad productions, but they can't change the words, and it's yours when it's done and it can be redone. Film is so shockingly final in that way.

But I haven't had any projects yet that I'm dying to have done. I think a lot of the things that I think of, the ideas of mine, come to me as plays, rather than screenplays for whatever reason. Most everything that I've done in film has been... I mean, Steven came to me with Munich, he came to me with Lincoln, he came to me with West Side Story.

I pushed him to do The Fabelmans. I mean, I told him that I thought he should make this into a movie on our first day of filming of Munich. And I kind of gently pushed since. And when he finally decided it was time to do it, I kept up what felt to me like an appropriately steady pressure, to keep it moving forward. And finally, when I felt like we really had a script that should be filmed, I encouraged him to do it.

So The Fabelmans in a way, weirdly, is the only thing that I've... I mean, it's Steven's memories, but I feel like he and I kind of came up with the idea of doing this movie together, as opposed to Lincoln. I mean, he was working on Munich and Lincoln before we ever met. I'm very happy being told by somebody like Steven, "Here's what I'd like you to do." And if it feels right to me, just diving in.

Did you guys ever have another title before, besides Fabelmans? Or was it always Fabelmans?

KUSHNER: We didn't have a title at all then. As we got closer to finishing the first draft, I started asking, "What do you think we're going to call this?" And he was the first person to say, "We're going to call it The Fabelmans." And I said, "We can't call it that, because everybody's going to say, 'What?'" And then when we were finished and we had done several drafts, all sorts of people started suggesting other titles. And I made up a long list of things that I thought would be great titles. He toyed around with a few of them. He proposed a couple of them, not many.

Then at some point, he said, "We're calling it The Fabelmans." So we went into filming with that as a title. I think a number of people around him said, "Okay, but seriously, when we're done with this filming..." And then also as happens, it got leaked, once we started casting and the word that we were doing this.

One of the things that made it possible for us to do this, is that we didn't tell anybody we were working on it. And [that] meant that we could just try it and if it didn't work, we would drop it and nobody would know that we'd ever attempted it.

And then when we started casting, somehow, the word got out and the name got out. And then it became kind of odd to think of changing the name, especially once we'd filmed it. But there was still some pressure to do that. We were looking up precedents, other films that had changed their name right at the last minute.

But he said, "No, this is the name of the movie." And he's right. I mean, he was right. I love it now. I made up the name. He named the characters because I thought he should name them since they were his family. But he said, "What are we going to call the family itself?" And so I came up with Fabelmans.

When he first said, "That's going to be the title." I thought, "This is going to be..." And when people said, "What is the movie going to be called?" And I would say, "The Fabelmans," they would say, "Spell it. What? What?" Which is not what you want people to say about the movie. Now that it's been out there and people are talking about it, people say, "Oh, The Fabelmans." And that's a nice feeling. It feels like this weird made-up thing gets its own little measure of reality.

When we did Munich, we had no title. I did this draft, and the first thing we knew in the movie was going to be the recreating, the beginning of the Munich Olympic's massacre. I said, "Listen, since this is my first feature film screenplay, I don't want to start with that, because that's a lot. That's not dialogue, that's a lot of action sequences and stuff. And that's not my... I don't know how to do that. So can I just put a placeholder? And then we'll get around to figuring it out. You and I will talk through it." He said, "Fine." So I wrote on the first page, Munich, meaning-

Sure.

KUSHNER: …and then I sent him the first draft, and he called back and said, "I love this." And he was really excited about it. And he said, "And you came up with a perfect title." I said, "What are you talking about?" "The title, it's great." I said, "What?" He said, "Munich." I said, "No, no, no. That was a placeholder. He was like, "Well, it's the title now."

The other scripts you did on your own, and I'm sure maybe Steven collaborated or [did] notes, but this is the one that has his name attached as a co-screenwriter.

KUSHNER: Yeah.

So I'm curious, what was it like working with him? And was there anything about the process that really surprised you?

KUSHNER: Yeah. I mean, it is literally co-written. We sat on Zoom three days a week, four hours a day from October to December in 2020, and we wrote the first draft. I had written an 81-page sort of gathering up of all of his memories that he had told me, and trying to string them together as a narrative, with characters and with specific characters and stuff, as a way of just starting. Then we took that, and we boiled that down into an outline, for what looked like it could be a feature-length film.

And then at one point, Steven said, "Let's start writing," and we used a collaboration software that enabled us. I typed, but he could see my typing. We started a blank page, and we wrote the whole thing. Yeah, there were a couple of places where I would take it and try something, and send it back to him, or whatever, but it is a co-written screenplay. I've never had more fun writing anything in my entire life. I loved it. I wasn't really surprised. I think Close Encounters of the Third Kind is one of the greatest movies of all time, and he wrote it, and you could tell that he wrote it. It's his own very original imagination.

I have worked with him on my screenplays. I mean, I write them, as you say, you get notes, but not just notes. I mean, we would pick over lines, moments. He pays a lot of attention to every detail. And so I knew that he had a great ear for language. I knew that language really mattered a lot to him. He wouldn't have worked with me, given how much talking I like to have in movies, if it didn't matter. And when he talks to you about movies, he'll very often talk about how great this or that screenplay is, and how much he loves the writing in it. So I kind of knew that if it was possible for me to write with somebody, which I'd never tried to do, if I could take this, what had been a very private experience and share it with somebody, that I had a good partner. We'd also worked together at this point for 20 years and really trusted each other.

As I said, nobody knew we were doing it. It's one thing when you've been hired to write something, you've already cashed the check, and they're waiting for the draft. It's another thing when you sit down, you say, "I'm going to try and write something," and nobody knows you're doing it. You can make the biggest mess anyone's ever made and nobody has to see it. It's a freedom. And we had a kind of freedom like that, which I think helped us get through it.

I have to ask you. So you do it three days a week, four-hour sessions. At any point, did either of you say, "We should record these Zooms and cut it to a 30-minute thing, of some doc of us writing this movie?"

KUSHNER: I think he may have actually said something like that at one point. And I said, "No."

So you're the reason I don't get to see this?

KUSHNER: Well, I said, "I think it's really important that we're doing this weird thing and it's just us." And the minute you turn the camera on, as everyone knows, and Steven knows better than anybody, the minute you turn the camera on, something changes in the room. And I've been in documentaries where they say, "Okay, write." And I tried actually, they do love to do that in England. They want to show you writing. And I've tried to actually write something, but you're aware that this... This is why I'm in so much in awe of actors. I mean, you see them having these incredibly exposed, vulnerable moments, with this giant machine pushing in on them, recording what they're doing. It's an incredibly weird thing to be able to do. Steven's not an actor, I'm not an actor, and I thought, "We just need to really stick with this." And I don't think he was really serious about recording it.

I mean, I'm sure as time goes by, I'll be sad that we didn't get any of those down. It's also, we were both taking big risks. I mean, he wanted to respect my identity as a writer, and not step all over me and turn me into a stenographer. And I wanted to make it clear to him that I thought he was a wonderful writer and a co-equal writing partner with me. And also these were his memories, so he had to win. And he was going to direct it, so it needed to be what he wanted it to be. There was an intimacy to the experience, and I think it would've been hard to.

I totally get it. I'm teasing. I read in the press notes that when you guys finished the script, you showed it to Tom, your husband, and Kate [Capshaw] for feedback. What did they add to the script that perhaps you guys had missed? What were their notes?

KUSHNER: I think Tom had the most notes. There were all three enthusiastic, which meant a lot. Mark, my husband, it's really clear when he likes something and when he really doesn't. He's nice, but he doesn't lie. I mean, I don't want him to. And I could tell he was really impressed. He really liked it. He was moved by it. I also showed it to my friend Oskar Eustis, I don't think I've told Steven that, but I did. Oskar runs the public theater and Oskar reads everything I write and I need to have Oskar. And Antonia, a woman, Antonia Grilikhes-Lasky, who worked with me on Lincoln as an assistant and on West Side Story, and who knows Steven really well by now. And she worked with us on the phone. So we shared it with a number of people, certainly Kate and Mark first.

And Tom had some thoughts about. I think the big questions [were] always, and it was the question we were asking ourselves, in the beginning, is, "This is very personal. Is it going to have a universality? Is it going to speak to people who don't come to this hunting every moment to see where this or that moment in another Spielberg film comes from?" We wanted it to work for those people. But if you didn't know anything about Steven, didn't know he had directed this, "Would it mean something to you?" And that was important to us when we were writing it. And then everybody who read it said, "Okay. You're doing something here. It can't look like a home movie. It's got something for you and your sisters, or a lovely way to memorialize your parents. It's going to be a feature film."

There were various questions. Tom had many ideas, or at least one idea that Steven liked really for a title. And it was a good idea, but ultimately, it didn't seem right. And some questions and some thoughts. A lot of questions I think about the character of Sammy.

Very often when you write something, I find, the first draft, the main character is interestingly sort of unformed, because you know that character the best, and you can afford to leave that character something of a blank, while you fill in the world around them. Then you very quickly and rather easily make the character, the character that's supposed to be. But it's often the case. I mean, the first draft of Lincoln, which was 500 pages alone, I knew I hadn't gotten Lincoln. I'd gotten everyone else around him, but I had to do that first, so that I could then really focus on him.

And people were aware that this movie was going to travel over approximately 13, 14 years, through three states. So it was going to have a kind of an epic structure, which is an odd thing for something that's a kind of coming-of-age, tragic love story. Usually, those are more Aristotelian, unity of place and action, it all takes place in a concentrated thing. We talked about trying to tell this story that way and we couldn't. We really needed to start with Steven, with Sammy, as a little boy and go until he is 18. I was excited by that, because epic dramaturgy is interesting to me, episodes rather than one single setting, and film gives you so much freedom for that. But we knew that it was going to be an interesting thing, because this is not the kind of story that's usually told in that, with that kind of dramaturgy, so that was part of it.

Kate was just overwhelmed by it. She knew, obviously, she knew Steven's parents very, very, very well. And she was moved to the core by it. She was really excited that he was doing this personal, this deep dive. She and I had a couple of long conversations about the parents. I think it was important that we had them without Steven on the phone.

And I talked to his sisters. I said, "I want to talk to your sisters without you there," and he said, "Fine." And a couple of other people who knew his parents really well. The sisters, Sue and Nancy, were incredibly important in terms of... They would sit on the set and tell me stories that I didn't know, that Steven had forgotten. I would run up to Steven and say, "I think we could put this in here." And then we would try it. And a couple of them we actually filmed and then cut, and a couple of them made it in.

And my husband... When we were casting the film, we didn't know who would play the famous director at the end of the movie. I don't want to do spoiler alerts. We were talking and talking about all these different people, and my husband said, "I have an idea." And he named the person who plays him. And so that was Mark's big contribution.

And what a great contribution.

KUSHNER: Yeah.

I'm not talking to Steven, and I'm curious because I'm obsessed with the editing process because that's ultimately where it comes together, did you guys end up with a lot of deleted scenes and a longer cut? Or was a lot left on the cutting room floor?

KUSHNER: Not a lot. In my experience, Steven doesn't do a hundred million takes of things. Because when Steven has a rough cut... In at least the four films that I've done with him, there's a rough cut at the end of the filming, because he edits every night. And also his head is an editing room, and he knows pretty much how he's going to put this thing together. So the takes have a lot to do with actors, but it's not like, "A hundred takes of every conceivable angle, and then we'll get together in the editing room and figure it out." I mean, he just has this incredible mastery of film construction.

I was certainly more involved in the editing of this than I'd ever been. I mean, I had nothing to do with the editing of Munich. I didn't know enough to even ask to go in. He started showing me stuff with Lincoln and we had a lot of back and forth about that. And with West Side Story, there wasn't much editing to do, because he pulled it all together and it kind of looked amazing. When I first saw it, I was like, "Oh, my God."

With The Fabelmans, I mean, we were figuring out things. And he asked me to come to LA a couple of times to just sit with him, for what I thought were going to be one or two-hour sessions. And I stayed all day and into the evening in the editing room. There were some sequences, a couple of them that I'll mourn, including one that I said, "I think has to go." And I was the first person to say it.

So I would say there was a little bit, it wasn't a lot. It wasn't like we filmed everything and then extracted this film from a vast amount of material. It followed the script and there were just some places that we needed to move a little faster than we were moving. You don't want the audience to get ahead of you. You don't want them be running after you and all that stuff, so it was fun. I really enjoyed it.

A couple of times, he would do an edit, and he would call me, I'd be walking down the street in New York and he'd say, "I'm going to hold my iPhone up to the monitor and watch this." And I would watch it. And I was walking down the street and there I would say, "Okay, I think that's great, but what about this?" And he'd say, "Let me lay it." And then he'd go, "What do you think of that?" It was editing this thing as I was walking down 7th Avenue. It was an interesting...

Technology is amazing.

KUSHNER: Yes, it's really astonishing.

The ending of this film is spectacular, and everyone loves it. It's one of those, people walk out of the theater smiling, they feel good. How early on did you guys know that was going to be the ending? And was it ever any more or less?

KUSHNER: You mean, the last scene with…? Or the last moment with Seth [Rogen]?

The last scene with talking to a person-

KUSHNER: The person.

... And then also on walking on the sound stages with the camera doing its thing.

KUSHNER: I don't remember when Steven first told me about his encounter with this director. It was a long time ago. And I love the story a lot. I've told it to many friends and then I've seen interviews where Steven has told it, so it's not unknown. I mean, he's talked about it. I'm pretty sure that I said, "That scene is going to be the end of the movie." I think he had sort of also thought that that would be the end of the movie, so we sort of agreed on that immediately. It is verbatim what happened in the meeting, in that office, we didn't change anything. There was maybe a tiny bit more right at the very end, but it wasn't the visual thing, it was just a verbal thing that got deleted. But from the first draft, the last shot, and the adjustment and all of that, that was there.

That was Steven's idea, that little thing at the end, which I just think is has... That's the scary thing about making anything, is you think, "Oh, that's nice, that's fun. That's a lovely little thing." And I've now come to think that little tiny thing at the very end is very, very important to the whole film. It does something to your experience of watching it. Maybe it's because it makes a really immediate connection between you and the guy that made this movie. It's a little joke that he's making with you, that the characters in the film.

Steven said, "It's breaking the fourth wall." It's him reaching and he's never done that before. He doesn't do that in his films, other directors have. But you get this sort of mythical filmmaker suddenly reaching out to you, and making a direct statement to you. And it's very charming and it's self-effacing and kind of beautiful. And I now shudder to think...

Well, I worked with Robert Altman for a little while, and he told me that one of the most important scenes in Nashville, one of the actors came up with. And the actor was driving him crazy and handed him the scene, and he said, "Eh, I'll get around to looking at it." And then he didn't. He was too busy, he didn't bother. At the very last minute he thought, "Oh, I better look at this before she gets angry at me." And he said, "The movie would just not work without the scene." And he said, "To this day, I lie awake at night, sweating thinking, 'What if I hadn't read that? What if I had never looked at that thing?'" And you realize there are just these little things that happen, that occur to you, that really wind up having an outsized significance. But I'm glad you liked the ending. I like the ending too.

