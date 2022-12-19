"If I have six drafts of a movie by a writer, John is the seventh and final draft, and that's the draft I go out with."

You probably know that the drama film The Fabelmans is an extremely personal story told by director Steven Spielberg. Based on his own life, the movie centers around an aspiring filmmaker called Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) who’s growing up in post-World War II Arizona. But one thing you might not know is that the movie also serves as a celebration for one of Hollywood’s most fruitful partnerships.

In a new featurette from The Fabelmans, Spielberg comes front and center to praise the work of legendary composer John Williams. A five-time Academy Award winner (and 52-time nominee!), Williams has composed the score for many film industry masterpieces and set the tone for beloved franchises like Star Wars, Superman, and Indiana Jones. The fact that The Fabelmans is Williams' final work before retiring brings the story full circle, as he teams up with the filmmaker who started out beside him.

Steven Spielberg and John Williams Reminisce About Their Careers

In the video, Williams reminisces about the very first piece of music he played for Spielberg: The Jaws theme, which today is instantly recognizable. Williams also recalls the famous five-note tune that is an important part of Close Encounters of the Third Kind (another Spielberg movie), and reveals that every music he wrote was played on the same piano for Spielberg – and there’s video evidence to support that!

Spielberg goes on to praise his friend’s work over the decades and makes some powerful revelations: He states that Williams’ music is like a final draft of a screenplay because the composer rewrites the movies musically after reading the script. Spielberg also revealed that his favorite score is from Academy Award winning drama The Schindler’s List and reveals what Williams taught him about music and film:

“We’ve worked together for 50 years, ‘Fabelmans’ is coming out in the 50th year of our collaborations. And this is Johnny’s 90th year on the face of this planet, which has been a benefit to everybody on the planet. […] I think that the contribution John has made to all my films is absolutely immeasurable. It is so organic to the picture, and so belongs in all those right places, that when a movie is working well, the music is not going to stand out in front of the film, nor is the film going to smother the music. It is an absolute brotherhood between music and imagery.”

The Fabelmans is playing in theaters now. You can watch the featurette below:

