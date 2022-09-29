A new poster for the upcoming film The Fabelmans has just been released, giving us a new look at iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg's latest project. The Fabelmans is set to be released to theaters on November 11, 2022. The film made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022.

The Fabelmans is a personal project for Spielberg, who directed and co-wrote the film. The film is loosely based on Spielberg's own childhood as a creative child growing up in post-World War II America. The film follows the early life of Sammy Fabelman, an aspiring young filmmaker who struggles with his own artistic pursuits and the growing tensions in his household. Sammy is torn between his love for his unconditionally supportive mother Mitzi, played by Michelle Williams, who finds herself constrained by a lack of creative outlets, and his need to impress his overly rigid and scientific father Burt, played by Paul Dano.

Along with Gabriel LaBelle, who plays the 16-year-old Sammy, Williams, and Dano, the film also stars Seth Rogen as Sammy's honorary uncle Bennie Loewy, and Judd Hirsch as Mitzi's Uncle Boris. Other members of the film's cast include Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, and Keeley Karsten.

Image via Universal

RELATED:

‘The Fabelmans’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far about the Spielberg Movie

The new poster gives us a dazzling new look at the mid-century coming-of-age film that highlights its focus on the magic of movies and its intersection with Sammy's sense of family and identity. The poster features the tagline "Capture Every Moment" at the top, with a cascade of film reels flowing to the bottom of the frame. Below the tagline is an image of Sammy holding his cupped hands in front of a projector, making the tagline quite literal and showing Sammy's need to capture the meaningful moments in his life and transform them into visual stories.

Other images captured in the cascading filmstrips include an image of his mother dancing, a monkey on his father's shoulder, a posed family picture, and several other moments that will prove vital to Sammy's journey as both a person and a filmmaker. The bottom of the poster shows Sammy in silhouette walking out of a film lot and into the illuminated film strips, illustrating Sammy's eventual success in film and the impact of his early life and fixation on film growing up.

Spielberg co-wrote the script for the film with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner. The film is executive produced by Carla Raij and Josh McLaglen.The Fabelmans will premiere in theaters on November 11, 2022. You can take a look at the new poster below along with a trailer for the film.