With the premiere of Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film at the Toronto International Film Festival only a few days away, a new poster for The Fabelmans has been released, showcasing some still images from the upcoming project. The poster depicts the silhouette of a character walking down an alleyway next to a large sign that says Stage 25. The poster's background shows reels of film featuring actual images from the movie. The most prominent ones are in the center, which features Gabriel LaBelle, who plays Sammy Fabelman, as he is seen using a camera and exploring his love for filmmaking.

The poster also shows images that feature Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea), who plays Sammy's mother, Leah Fabelman, dancing against some spotlights. Paul Dano (The Batman), who plays Sammy's father, Burt, can also be seen in the poster smiling with a monkey on his shoulder. Seth Rogan (The Disaster Artist), portrayed in the film as Burt's coworker, is also featured in the poster, although it remains unknown how the character factors into the story.

The Fabelmans will serve as a semi-autobiographical take on Spielberg's childhood and centers on Sammy Fabelman, who dreams of becoming a filmmaker as he grows up in post-World War II Arizona. The film will chronicle Sammy's life from his young childhood to his late teens when he discovers a family secret as he learns about the power of cinema. The poster does an effective job of teasing the film's premise while also showcasing the movie's characters and teasing that the heart of the story will be the family and Sammy's journey as a filmmaker.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Spielberg is often regarded by many as one of the most influential filmmakers, having helmed some of the most culturally significant films such as Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and Schindler's List, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Director. With the filmmaker now directing a film that will serve as an insight into his early life, The Fabelmans could potentially be an emotionally poignant film that gives audiences a new look into the start of Spielberg's legendary career.

Alongside directing the feature, Spielberg also co-writes the film with Tony Kushner, who previously collaborated with the filmmaker on films such as West Side Story, Lincoln, and Munich. Spielberg also reunites with frequent collaborator John Williams, who will compose the film's music. The film is produced by Spielberg, Kushner, and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

The Fabelmans will make its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film will then have a limited theatrical release starting on November 11 before expanding to theaters nationwide on November 23. Check out the official poster below and our interview with Spielberg on advice he gives to younger filmmakers down below.