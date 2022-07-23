With the theatrical release of Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans only a few months away, it has now been announced that the film will make its world debut at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival which runs from September 8 to September 18, marking the filmmaker's first appearance at the event.

The film will serve as a semi-autobiography and is loosely based on Spielberg's childhood. The film will center on a family in post-World War II Arizona as a young man discovers a family secret while also learning about the power of film. The exact date of the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival remains unknown. After its world premiere, the film will have a limited theatrical release beginning on November 11 before expanding nationwide on November 23.

Alongside The Fabelmans, other films expected to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival include Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, directed by Rian Johnson, Bros, starring Billy Eichner, The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Clement Virgo’s Brother, and My Policeman, starring Harry Styles.

Widely regarded as one of the best directors of all time, Spielberg has established himself in the film industry with iconic films such as Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and Schindler's List among many others. Having won three Academy Awards during his life, Spielberg's career remains strong with the director continuing to pursue his passion for filmmaking. Fans of the acclaimed filmmaker will be able to witness a different aspect of Spielberg's life when The Fabelmans premieres later this year.

Directed by Spielberg, The Fabelmans stars Michelle Williams alongside Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Julia Butters, and Oakes Fegley. Jeannie Berlin also appears in the film with Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, Judd Hirsch, and Gabriel Bateman. The film will also see the reunion between Spielberg and John Williams, who will be composing the score for the film in one of his last outings. Spielberg pens the script for the film alongside Tony Kushner who previously wrote the screenplay for the director's past films such as Munich, Lincoln, and West Side Story.

As The Fabelmans makes its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, fans of the acclaimed director can anticipate the film that will serve as a window into his life when it makes its nationwide debut this fall. Check out our interview with Spielberg and Rachel Zegler about West Side Story below: