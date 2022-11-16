Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg’s next feature to hit theaters may very well be the renowned filmmaker’s most personal undertaking yet. The Fabelmans is an intimate glimpse at Spielberg’s own upbringing, and a mirror he holds up to his most formative years spent honing what would later become an acclaimed career in film. Co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, and set in a post-World War II era, the film follows young Sammy Fabelman as he navigates youth and the pains of growing up through a camera lens. Starring Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as Spielberg’s fictional mother and father, The Fabelmans also features Seth Rogen as Bennie Loewy, who plays an uncle-figure in Sammy’s life.

In his interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Rogen discusses the "crazy" Zoom call when Spielberg offered him a role in the movie, the comradery of working alongside industry greats, and the "miraculous" way the director commands a set. He also talks about the boundaries The Boys Season 4 is not afraid to cross, and writing scripts for a new season of The Boys Presents: Diabolical. You can read the full interview below, or watch the video above.

COLLIDER: If someone has never seen anything you've done before, what is the first thing you want them watching and why?

SETH ROGEN: That's a good question. Watch Superbad. Check out Superbad. People seem to like it. It seems to hold up well. One of the first things I ever wrote about my childhood specifically. You'll get a good sense of what I think is funny and who I am as a person.

I will also recommend that film. It's kind of good.

ROGEN: Yeah, it hung out.

You've been in this business for a little while, what is it actually like getting a phone call, a text, or an email, however you got it, from Steven Spielberg basically saying, “I want to meet you for something?”

ROGEN: It was crazy. A Zoom was arranged. I heard he wanted to Zoom with me. It was in the midst of the pandemic. I didn't know what it was about, honestly at all. I thought maybe it was about writing something, maybe potentially, rewriting something. I'm brought in to fix comedies that are not doing as well as they could, things like that.

He said that he had written a movie with Tony Kushner, and there was a role in it that they kept talking about me for as they were working on it, and that he wanted me to read the script, and then we should talk. I was like, “I'm going to want to do it. I don't know if I need to read the script.” He was like, “Just read it.” I read it, and lo and behold, I wanted to do it. I was like, “Yeah, I'm in.” Then he was like, “Great, I'll put the rest of the movie together, I'll let you know what's happening.” Then over the next few months, I would talk to him periodically as he filled out the rest of the cast and filled out the shooting plan. It was just this lovely thing I knew was going to happen months in the future. Yeah, I was just so excited, honestly.

At any point did you think he was filming an episode of Punk'd?

ROGEN: Honestly, there were moments where I was like, “Is this real?” Yeah, I did doubt its validity at times.

Last night I spoke to you a little bit, and you mentioned that you went to set before filming began.

ROGEN: Yeah. Lots.

I'm curious, even though you're in the movie, you're one of the stars, do you actually have to ask someone permission to go to set when you're not filming?

ROGEN: Permission? I mean, kind of, yeah. You know what, all sets are different, and sometimes they don't like people on set who aren't working specifically. I was pretty sure it would be okay. I told him beforehand that I wanted to, I couldn't imagine they would say no. You got to find out where they're shooting and shit like that. They tell you where to park and stuff, so they need to know you're coming, I guess to some degree. Yeah, everyone seemed happy to have me.

You've directed your own things, and you've acted in tons of projects. How is a Spielberg set different in maybe ways you did not expect? Because he's a genius.

ROGEN: Yeah.

And I'm just curious how he runs a set versus maybe how you run a set.

ROGEN: There were a few things that were interesting. I would say the closest thing I had done, from a writing perspective, and how it was expected to be performed to some degree, was this Aaron Sorkin, Danny Boyle film. That movie we rehearsed six weeks for. This movie was written by Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg. The screenplays looked very similar, very specifically laid out, when to overlap, when to stop, but there was no rehearsal at all, and Steven did not want to rehearse at all. That was really different, and something that was really exciting. I actually really liked it. It was cool.

It's funny, the closest I've seen to it is at scoring sessions where all the musicians show up, and they've never played the song together, but they all know their part and the composer's just like "One, two, three, go." Everyone just, “boom,” and it just happens. There were times where it felt like that, where it was, “I know my part and if everyone else knows their part, and we just go, then it might really just come together in this amazing way.” It did all the time. That was interesting.

To some degree it's like watching, I would assume, Michael Jordan play basketball to a basketball player. You can learn some things, but the overwhelming lesson you take away is he's not doing this in the same way most people are, and therefore there's a limit to what you could learn from it. The speed and proficiency with which he could block and decide how to shoot the scenes. It would take most people months of planning to do what he did in real-time. I would see him do it where he would say, "You stand here, you stand here, you walk over here for this line, then we walk over here, and then you two walk out here, and then that's it. We start a 20-millimeter lens, we track over here, we cut on this line. Then, pick it up, 30-millimeter lens, go behind you, walk over here, stop, cut on this line. Then for the last of your lines, we'd bring you out, this camera goes out that door, another camera picks you up, you go out the door."

It was just like, “What?” It was miraculous. It was something that, knowing how hard it is to do that, generally that would at least be several hours of conversations that people are having looking at blueprints of the set, how to block it, how to make sure that people are lit, backlit, giving the right opportunities for all this stuff. He would just do it and then it was amazing. That's what also I took away, which is like, “Oh, he has an inhuman ability to process how to make a scene work from a cinematic perspective.” Yeah, it was weird to watch at times.

The other thing is that every person who he works with is the Michael Jordan of their position.

ROGEN: Yeah. Oh, yeah. I've worked with a lot of those people, which also was nice because it was demystifying. I made a film with Janusz Kaminski, he shot Funny People, so I knew a lot of the camera department as well. I know Rick Carter, who I had gotten to know coincidentally over the last few years because he was helping us out on another project.

Yeah, they're all so good, and great, and friendly, and funny. It feels like you're getting invited to play on their team because they all know each other so well. Yeah, it is a real comradery, and it does feel like, at times, those scenes in the movie where it's a bunch of kids making a movie. That's what his sets kind of felt like at times.

What is Spielberg like when he is giving you notes on set, and at any point did you want to take out your phone and film him giving you notes? Because I mean it's Steven Spielberg directing you.

ROGEN: What's funny is I did not receive a lot of direction. He's not one of those directors who's going out of his way to direct things that he's happy with. Yeah, there were entire days where we would talk a lot, but none of it was about what I was doing from a performance standpoint. It was nice, honestly, in a weird way. It was logistical direction. “Could you say the line here instead of here? Could you stop there and turn?” Things like that. “Could you hold the look because we pushed in a second longer, and then say the line?” It was things like that. I respond very well to that type of direction where it's about how to make the shot work. It's not about the emotionality of the scene or the subtext of the scene. It's literally you need to be standing in front of this light when you say that last line, just make sure that by the time you get there you're standing there. That's just as hard as anything, but its good direction. Yeah.

I'm just about out of time with you, but I have to bring up that one of my favorite shows on TV is The Boys.

ROGEN: Ah, thanks.

I know that Eric [Kripke] told me, they're halfway through filming Season 4 right now, and Diabolical, I'm wondering if that's going to get picked up. I guess it's two-parter. Is there going to be more The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and what can you tease about Season 4?

ROGEN: Man, I don't know if I can necessarily tease anything about Season 4, other than just when I think I can't be more shocked by what they're doing over there, they find a way to shock me even more. We have the college Gen V show, which I've been starting to see episodes of, and it's completely insane. Yeah, just the combination of superheroes in a college setting in an incredibly subversive R-rated world is, yeah… There are parts of that show where me and Evan [Goldberg] are watching the cuts of the sequences that were just like, “Dear God, what are they doing over there?”

I hope Diabolical comes back. Actually, they bought some scripts for the next season, so we've been writing them. We're not 100% sure they will produce them, but if everything goes as planned, they will produce the scripts that we are writing right now.

Well that's actually great though, because I think Amazon has done really well with that and also Invincible.

ROGEN: Yeah, that I've been working on, too. I've been working on the next few seasons of that and it's amazing. We are also producers on that. They've been very supportive of letting us do this crazy stuff. We're doing Sausage Party with them, as well. Yeah, they've really let us spend their money in irresponsible ways.

The Fabelmans is now playing in select theaters and everywhere November 23.