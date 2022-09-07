After making its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival this month, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans will close the AFI Festival in Los Angeles at TCL Chinese Theater on November 6, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

Described as a semi-autobiographical drama, the movie is inspired by Spielberg’s childhood and will take place in Arizona, where the celebrated filmmaker spent his formative years. The story follows Sammy, a young aspiring filmmaker in a post-World War II America, growing up in a Jewish family. However, he discovers a family secret that makes him rethink everything he thinks he knows about his historical lineage. Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle will play Sammy, and Julia Butters will play his sister Annie. While Paul Dano and Michelle Williams will play Sammy’s parents. Seth Rogen will play a family friend modeled after Spielberg's favorite uncle. Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, Judd Hirsch, and Jeannie Berlin also star in the movie.

With a stellar star cast under Spielberg’s direction, The Fabelmans will certainly shed light on the experiences that shaped the celebrated filmmaker into the person we know and love. In the late 50s and 60s, Spielberg started experimenting with 8mm movies in his backyard in Arizona. His feature-length directorial debut came with 1975’s Jaws, which is still considered a classic. He has since revolutionized the cinema with features like ET the Extra-Terrestrial, the Holocaust drama Schindler's List, World War II epic Saving Private Ryan, and Minority Report among others. Last year, he made his first musical West Side Story which received seven nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. With many blockbusters and numerous accolades to his credit, Spielberg is easily among the most commercially successful directors of all time.

Image via Warner Bros

The ET director wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who previously collaborated with him on Lincoln, Munich, and most recently West Side Story. Along with co-writing, Spielberg-Kushner duo has also produced the movie. The Fabelmans also mark the director’s reunion John Williams, who composed the score for the film in one of his last outings before retirement.

As the movie makes its festival rounds before hitting the theaters, avid fans can be assured to get a peek into the mind and life of the celebrated director. The Fabelmans will close AFI on November 6 before hitting theaters on November 11 in New York and Los Angeles after which it will expand to its wide release on the previously announced November 23.

