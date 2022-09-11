Legendary director Stephen Spielberg's formative years come to life in semi-fictionalized fashion in the first trailer for his latest film The Fabelmans. Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, his latest turn behind the camera offers a look back on his life through the lens of a young man named Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle). It's set up to be a poignant look at how the director reached such lofty heights when it releases worldwide on November 23.

The trailer follows Sammy throughout his childhood, capturing the moments of his life that made him fall in love with the magic of movie-making, and also the parts of his life that both encouraged and discouraged such an artistic pursuit. It becomes clear that his mother (Michelle Williams) is the driving force behind Sammy's love of cinema, with her artistic spirit shining in some contrast to her more practically-minded husband (Paul Dano).

Spielberg's long, winding career of success is one of film-worthy proportions. He stands as one of the most beloved and influential filmmakers ever with standout blockbuster films such as Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and the Indiana Jones franchise which are still going strong today. Add in masterclasses of filmmaking like the Holocaust flick Schindler's List and the war film Saving Private Ryan and it paints a picture of a multifaceted creative capable of making any kind of story into something great. Moreover, he's managed to stay relevant even years after his most influential films, recently directing his first musical with the Academy Award-winning West Side Story. The Fabelmans looks to capture the beginning of that journey, showing the mindset that eventually made him into the filmmaker he is today.

Image via Universal

For a film about a legendary director, Spielberg put together a legendary cast with newcomer LaBelle starring alongside Julia Butters, Oakes Fegley, and Seth Rogen. Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, Judd Hirsch, Gabriel Bateman, and Jeannie Berlin are also set to star. The film also marks Spielberg's first collaboration with one of his contemporaries, fellow all-time great director David Lynch, who is also on board.

The Fabelmans looks to be a sort of "greatest hits" collection of Spielberg's career with elements of some of his best films going into the creation of it. He re-teamed with legendary composer John Williams who has accompanied Spielberg for years and will close out his career once again with the director. Tony Kushner, who recently joined the director on West Side Story and has been a favorite partner of his, returned to help pen the script. Even the casting of a young LaBelle harkens back to Spielberg's penchant for casting young, promising talent like Drew Barrymore, Christian Bale, and Haley Joel Osment.

The Fabelmans is slated for a limited theatrical run starting on November 11 before releasing worldwide November 23. Spielberg's latest film will also get the spotlight at the AFI Festival in Los Angeles to close out the event on November 6. Check out the trailer below: