As this weekend comes to a close, another year at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) concludes with it. The Canadian film festival celebrated its 45th year, and with this year's festivities were a notable variety of distinguished and well-acclaimed films, including Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, a personal, semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama that resulted in the veteran filmmaker receiving some of the finest reviews of his career. Among the upcoming movie's early acclaim was its voluminous audience reception, as the movie became the People's Choice Award winner, with Sarah Polley's timely Women Talking and Rian Johnson's Netflix sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, receiving the first and second runner-up designations. All three features were among the most celebrated at this year's week-long event, and they certainly weren't the only movies to receive love from the rapturous crowds.

Indeed, along with The Fabelmans walking away with the film festival's warm affections, Eric Appel's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Roku's feature-length music biopic parody starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular musical comedian, became this year's People's Choice winner in the Midnight Madness Award category. The first runner-up was Ti West's Pearl, a colorful prequel to X from earlier this year, along with The Blackening, Tim Story's horror-comedy based on 3Peat Comedy's sketch of the same name. Considering that this category tends to be among the wackiest of the festival, it's understandable to see a dynamic range of titles showcased in this award's category.

Likewise, in the Documentary Award section, Hubert Davis' Black Ice ultimately came out victorious, while Stephanie Johnes' Maya and the Wave and Babak Payami's 752 is Not a Number were also both recognized as the first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively. Davis' film, a Canadian film that explores hockey's troubled history with racism, comes from executive producers Drake, LeBron James, and Maverick Carter, and critics hailed the movie as "a riveting work" and a "necessary wake-up call" about an under-discussed topic in one of the country's most popular sports.

Among the crop of well-liked movies at this year's TIFF, Spielberg's introspective drama was quite easily among the most triumphant, earning early Oscar consideration for its talents in front and behind the camera. It's, therefore, easy to see why The Fabelmans became this year's People Choice Award recipient, particularly as there are some folks who think that it'll walk away with this year's Best Picture award. Certainly, if this movie is set to hit awards season swinging, this prize will serve as one of the first in a potentially long line of trophies heading its way.

