Steven Spielberg’s latest film The Fabelmans will open exclusively in Los Angeles and New York on Friday, November 11. The movie is loosely based on the Academy Award-winning director’s childhood. The director's production company Amblin made the announcement on Twitter, “Steven Spielberg’s THE FABELMANS opens in Los Angeles and New York City on Friday, November 11, after which it will expand to its wide release on the previously announced November 23rd.”

Cinematographer Janusz Kaminski who collaborated with Spielberg on both West Side Story and The Fabelmans told Deadline, “The theme to the movie is that this business, the art will tear you apart, and at the end, you’re choosing it because you love it so much.” Further adding,

Having so many siblings and growing up in several different cities, you are, at the end, displaced. You’re not just displaced physically, but you’re also emotionally displaced. So, this is about him finding the love of his life, which is making movies, and the consequences of choosing the art form as your primary life interest.

The celebrated director spent his early years in Arizona, where he experimented with 8mm movies in his backyard. In 1975, Jaws based on the novel by Peter Benchley marked his directorial debut. The movie became the summer blockbuster and the highest-grossing film till Star Wars dethroned it in 1977. Spielberg went to further revolutionize cinema with movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Saving Privet Ryan, Minority Report, among others. In his long illustrious career, Spielberg has won three Academy Awards (with two for Best Director), two British Academy Film Awards, twelve Emmy Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards, and more.

The Fabelmans stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, and Oakes Fegley. Further joining the illustrious cast are young actors Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Keeley Karsten, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, and Sophia Kopera. LaBelle will play a young aspiring filmmaker, a character based on Spielberg, Williams will play a character inspired by Spielberg’s mother, Dano plays a version of his father, and Rogen plays a version of his favorite uncle. The film will also feature veteran director David Lynch in a mysterious role.

Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay alongside Tony Kushner, who also worked on scripting West Side Story. Spielberg, Kushner, and Kristie Macosko Krieger all are serving as producers.