Steven Spielberg is among the most quintessentially “American” filmmakers of all time; while his films span countless genres and appeal to a variety of different generations, Spielberg has always taken a keen interest in both examining and contesting what “patriotism” really is. Whether it's the bravery of a world-weary archeologist in Raiders of the Lost Ark, the disenfranchised “nuclear family” in E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, a team of battle-hardened soldiers in Saving Private Ryan, a by-the-book American lawyer in Bridge of Spies, or a team of hardworking journalists in The Post, Spielberg has spent his career showing the diversity of the American experience. It’s no surprise that Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical project, The Fabelmans, would explore yet another facet of what being an American means to him.

Steven Spielberg's Upbringing and Jewish Roots

The Fablesmans is obviously Spielberg’s most personal film, and it’s allowed him to address issues that he’s hinted at throughout his career. Spielberg has been raised in the Jewish faith since his childhood, as his grandparents had immigrated to the United States from Ukraine. As a child who lived in New Jersey, Arizona, and California, Spielberg experienced the ugliness of antisemitism during his youth. It’s a facet of his background that he’s played close to his chest; during the promotional campaign for Schindler’s List, he discussed some of the hardships he’s faced from bullies.

While Spielberg has explored historical examples of antisemitism in films like Schindler’s List and Munich, The Fablesmans grounds these issues within the context of his life story. Even though Spielberg’s talents were evident from a young age, he grew up fearful of the powerful people who discriminated against him because of his heritage. The Fablesmans is a prayer for empathy in many ways; it shows the revolutionary power of cinema and storytelling to win hearts and minds. Showing how Spielberg dealt with societal hatred on his journey to bring happiness to generations only makes his story even more inspirational.

Image via Universal

'The Fabelmans' Depcits the Struggles of the Jewish-American Family

The Fablesmans follows the progression of stand-ins for Spielberg’s actual family; the young dreamer Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle) takes an early interest in filmmaking after going to see a screening of The Greatest Show On Earth with his mother, Mitzi (Michelle Williams), and father, Burt (Paul Dano). The younger Sammy (Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord) notes as they come home from the screening that their home is the only one in their neighborhood that lacks Christmas lights. However, it’s a kind-hearted Hanukkah gift from his parents that sparks Sammy’s ingenuity; they give him an expensive toy train set in order to recreate the exciting sequence he had seen on screen.

This pivotal moment of kindness is tied to a special moment revolving around the celebration of faith. While Sammy has disagreements with his parents on several occasions, he never turns his back on his heritage or tries to deny the spirituality that is so closely linked to his identity. Spielberg is well-regarded as a progressive filmmaker, and it’s noteworthy that the question of whether Sammy is ever “shameful” of his background isn’t even addressed.

The concept of a “broken American family unit” is one that occurs in many Spielberg films about childhood, including E.T., Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Hook, Empire of the Sun, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and even the subtext of the Indiana Jones series. The Fablesmans is another addition to this concept, but it’s intrinsically tied to one family’s struggle with being labeled “outsiders” in their own community.

Image Via Universal Pictures

The Horror of Antisemitism

In the later act of the film, Sammy faces an upheaval when his family moves to California. It’s at a dark period in the story, as Sammy has just learned of his mother’s secret affection for his father’s friend, Bennie (Seth Rogen); his inner turmoil even convinces him to temporarily stop making movies. It’s critical that it’s during this “all is lost” moment of the story, Sammy is faced with the reality of antisemitism within an affluent community. He’s ridiculed by hateful insults and slurs when playing volleyball in gym class.

RELATED: How Steven Spielberg Has Evolved His Depiction of the Broken Family

After Sammy is relentlessly tormented by the antisemitic bullies Logan Hall (Sam Rechner) and Chad Thomas (Oakes Fegley), his compassion catches the eye of his classmate Monica Sherwood (Chloe East). Her unspoken kindness and playful comments about his heritage indicate that she doesn’t approve of the bullies’ behavior or their comments. These simple moments feel similar to the scenes of childhood turmoil in E.T. and A.I. Artificial Intelligence, but the typical “movie bullies” are replaced with real figures that terrorized the young director.

Sammy and Monica's Multi-Faith Relationship

However, it’s also this storyline that allows Spielberg to playfully examine the nature of a multi-faith relationship. Monica is a devout Christian, leading to a few awkward moments during their early romantic encounters. Spielberg utilizes Sammy’s uncomfortable nature for comedic effect when he’s surrounded by Christian iconography in Monica’s bedroom. It’s a fun, humorous moment that is so specific that it must have been reflective of Spielberg’s personal experience.

Image Via Universal

The Power of Cinema

Spielberg also shows the power of cinema to reveal the inherent nature of Sammy’s classmates. In the standout sequence of the entire film, Sammy plays a recorded compilation of moments from his graduating class's beach party during their senior prom. None of his classmates can hide who they are from the all-seeing lens of Sammy’s camera; the hateful Chad is revealed to be nothing more than a lonely oaf, and he’s mocked for his immaturity by the rest of the students.

Ironically, Logan is shown as a heroic athlete; when the former bully questions Sammy after the projection is screened and asks him why, Sammy tells him that either he’s just trying to make the best movie possible, or he’s trying to avoid further tormenting. It’s subtly noted that while Logan is mean to Sammy, he seems to tolerate antisemitism more than he believes in it. Either way, we see the power of cinema to change hearts and minds when Logan defends Sammy by giving Chad a well-deserved punch.

The Fablesmans is Spielberg’s purest distillation of everything that he does best. Many of his fans have noted Spielberg’s ties to John Ford, another cataloger of the American experience, a connection that is confirmed thanks to a crowd-pleasing cameo by David Lynch as the famous filmmaker. They are similar in many ways, it’s just that Spielberg has a Jewish-American experience; his films reflect both the anxiety and the compassion that are linked to his faith. As a celebration of both his life’s work and the connective nature of cinema itself, The Fablesmans is a positive example of representation and Spielberg’s most personal project to date.