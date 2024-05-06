The Big Picture Bette Midler is ditching witch attire for a bridal gown in The Fabulous Four, a wedding-themed comedy with a star-studded cast.

The film follows lifelong friends celebrating a surprise wedding in Key West, strengthening sisterly bonds and experiencing romance.

Executive produced by Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak and Richard Barton Lewis, The Fabulous Four is set for a summer release by Bleecker Street.

Hocus Pocus alum Bette Midler is letting go of the witch attire and putting on a bridal gown for her upcoming film, The Fabulous Four. People shared a first look at the wedding-themed comedy, with an image of the actress dressed up in white and wearing a veil. The shot also includes cast members Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally, and Sheryl Lee Ralph sitting next to the bride with smiles on their faces, likely cheering for Midler's character. This sneak peek gives an inside glimpse at the four leads and the friendship that they will have onscreen.

According to the official synopsis, The Fabulous Four will follow three lifelong friends as they travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids at the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend, Marilyn (played by Midler). With the celebration drawing near, their sisterly bond becomes even stronger as they do toasts, reflect on their shared past, and experience romance during the trip. Jocelyn Moorehouse's (The Dressmaker) feature film went into production last year in Australia, and is now gearing towards its theatrical release this summer. The timing couldn't be more fitting, considering that summer is the go-to season for weddings.

Jenna Milly and Ann Marie Allison co-wrote the script and the duo previously worked together on the wrestling comedy Golden Arm. The film was also executive produced by Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak and produced by Richard Barton Lewis. Both Jerou-Tabak and Barton Lewis were credited for August Rush, which had Freddie Highmore playing a musically-gifted orphan who flees to New York City in search of his birth parents. Bleecker Street, the company that acquired the rights to distribution for The Fabulous Four, celebrated their 10-year anniversary in April. Founder and CEO Andrew Karpen shared the following statement with Deadline about their lineup of films for this year:

“Our 10th anniversary year features some of our most ambitious films to date, from crowd-pleasing commercial stories to ambitious auteur-driven works, and we are incredibly proud of this lineup."

'The Fabulous Four' Was Originally Announced in 2022, With Sissy Spacek As One of the Leads

Image via People

The wedding comedy was initially announced in 2022, with Carrie alum Sissy Spacek as one of the four main characters. The actress was then replaced by the Abbott Elementary star, who recently won an Emmy for her role in the series, due to scheduling conflicts. Other names who are part of the cast are Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher) and Timothy V. Murphy (Sons of Anarchy).

The Fabulous Four arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.