The Big Picture Meta Quest's The Faceless Lady offers a unique VR experience within a deadly game setting.

Viewers can interact with scenes, explore environments, and witness haunting encounters in the maze.

The immersive series promotes shared experiences in VR, with an option to stream on Meta Quest TV or Crypt TV.

No matter what happens in the outside world, there's one thing you can always count on: Television (and similars) will always try to find a way to keep your eyes glued to the screen. In the case of The Faceless Lady, it's pretty much a given that this is what happens. Planned as a Virtual Reality series, it allows viewers to take a look around the environment as the scene plays out. In a new exclusive clip shared exclusively with Collider, you can see exactly how to navigate a scene from Episode 3, titled "The Maze."

Meta Quest posted the video on YouTube, which allows you to sort of reproduce the kind of activities you would on a VR setting. The scene plays out inside the maze of the title. There's a brief encounter that happens at a distance, and you can look around while the conversation is happening or try to approach them. The overall story is the same: Three couples fighting in a deadly game on the grounds of an Irish castle. Whoever wins becomes the owner of the property.

The new episode happens halfway through the series, and the group is coming to terms with the fact that playing the game all the way through might be the only way to escape it. Inside the maze, however, a haunting encounter might change their perspective of what is possible within the castle grounds and what sort of events they are witnessing. The fun part is, even though in the scary scenes the camera tends to move away, you can force it to go back and double check how big of a threat the characters are facing.

'The Faceless Lady' Is Only Real When Shared

Close

Meta Horizon Worlds also teased that part of the fun of the immersive series is to have a collective experience in VR, which you can RSVP to on their official website. The Faceless Lady will be available inside the Creepy Cabin world, which invites users in to premium horror content to give you all kinds of chills. Users who can't tune in at the appropriate time can also stream the VR series on Meta Quest TV at any time after the episode premieres. Additionally, non-Meta Quest VR headset users can also stream the first two episodes on Crypt TV’s Facebook page.

The Faceless Lady is produced by horror master Eli Roth (Hostel). Episodes are written by Jerome Velinsky (Method) and directed by John William Ross (The Birch). The cast features Tara Lee (The Fall), Staz Nair (Rebel Moon), Daisy Jelley (How To Date Billy Walsh), Mei Henri (Hijack), Ugo Onwughalu (Riches), Sophie Rebecca-Jones, and Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders).

You can watch the exclusive VR and interactive clip below. The clip is available to view in both 8K and 4K and can be adjusted in the settings tab: