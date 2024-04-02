Fresh off his latest hit slasher, Thanksgiving, Eli Roth has returned with a breakthrough in the horror genre with the upcoming The Faceless Lady. The stereoscopic episodic series is billed as the first-known scripted, original live-action series in Virtual Reality ever produced of its size. The Faceless Lady follows “three couples who are invited to a medieval castle in Ireland for a weekend competition where they will either win her games or lose their lives.” The premise is said to be inspired by the 17th-century Irish folklore about Lady Margaret Hodnett who is still believed to haunt the Belvelly Castle in Cork County, Ireland. It is said that Margaret still stalks visitors through the mirrors and reflective surfaces around the castle, which also makes for part of the storytelling in the VR series.

With a format six times longer than what we are used to seeing in VR, serialized, and created in 3D, The Faceless Lady is indeed the next big step in the development and experience of VR as a tech and is set to pave the way for the future of entertainment. As the series is ready to land on Meta this March, check out everything we know so far about The Faceless Lady, including the release date, trailer, cast, and more.

The Faceless Lady (2024) Release Date April 4, 2024 Cast Tara Lee , Staz Nair , Daisy Jelley , Mei Henri , Ugo Onwughalu , Sophie Rebecca Jones , Ned Dennehy Main Genre Horror Seasons 1 Creator(s) Eli Roth Writers Jerome Velinsky Directors John William Ross

When Is 'The Faceless Lady' Coming Out?

A first-ever live-action VR series, The Faceless Lady premieres on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 5 PM PT in Meta Horizon Worlds.

Where Can You Watch 'The Faceless Lady'?

You can experience the one-of-a-kind, immersive horror series when The Faceless Lady premieres in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds, thus taking the fear quotient to a new level. Those attending can RSVP for the event in Meta Horizon Worlds, where the series will be made available in the Creepy Cabin world. You can dive into the world of realistic haunted experiences while uncovering the mysteries of the haunted cabin. You can subscribe to the series and get alerts about new episodes on

In case you miss tuning into the episodes during the premiere, you can always catch the series later, when it becomes available to watch on demand in VR on Meta Quest TV. For viewers wanting to watch The Faceless Lady without a Meta Quest VR headset, you can check out Crypt TV’s Facebook page as well.

What is 'The Faceless Lady' About?

The official synopsis of The Faceless Lady reads,

Step inside Kilolc castle, a magnificent stone fortress deep in the Irish countryside and home to the infamous ’Faceless Lady’, a tragic spirit doomed to walk the crumbling manor for eternity. But her story is far from over, as three young couples are about to discover. Drawn to the castle by its mysterious owner, they have come to compete in historic Games. The winner shall inherit Kilolc Castle and all that lies within it… both the living and the dead.

With state-of-the-art simulation techniques and the latest in Extended Reality applications, The Faceless Lady is a very contemporary spin on traditional horror films. And it’s no surprise that it comes from a genre-specialist like Roth, a filmmaker praised for his unique takes on supernatural, slasher, and splatter films. The scripted VR series is written by Jerome Velinsky, directed by John William Ross, and produced by Crypt TV, ShinAwiL, and Eli Roth, in partnership with Meta.

During the show’s announcement in an exclusive, Eli Roth promises an extraordinary horror experience, saying “A VR horror episodic series will scare viewers in a way this medium has never seen before.” He further adds,

Partnering with Meta on VR originals has been an incredible experience, and I can’t wait for fans to enjoy VR horror in series form with ‘The Faceless Lady.’ Seeing the reaction to ‘Trick-VR-Treat’ and ‘Be Mine’ showed what an appetite genre fans have for this medium and how VR users are experiencing horror through the headset.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Faceless Lady'?

Along with the series announcement, the official trailer of The Faceless Lady was released on Facebook, The minute-long clip, boasts an immersive horror experience that Roth has come to be recognized for. Set in a haunting, remote location, the trailer takes off with a group of six people visiting the fabled Kilolc Castle with the idea of participating in a game where the winner has a chance to inherit the castle. But once the game begins, the guests find themselves surrounded by dangers and deadly obstacles, turning a fun challenge into a matter of survival. The six guests must complete five games to be able to escape the castle, but their deadly, faceless host has other plans. With classic horror elements, jump-scares, ghastly figures, and abundant frightful moments, The Faceless Lady could definitely prove to be a massive step into the future of horror films.

How Many Episodes Are There in 'The Faceless Lady'?

The Faceless Lady is a VR series with six episodes of 30 minutes each. The first two episodes will release together on April 4, 2024, in Meta Horizon Worlds. Following the premiere, every new episode will drop weekly, every Thursday, as follows -

Episode 1 & 2: April 4, 2024

Lured by a mysterious competition, three couples arrive at a remote Irish castle to compete for its ownership. But this castle’s disturbing history reveals a darker twist, the games won’t just decide who wins and loses - they’ll decide who lives or dies.

Episode 3: "The Maze" April 11, 2024

With the body count rising, the group realize their only way out is completing the third game, navigating the abyrinthine maze on the castle grounds, while three hang back to search for Quinn.

Episode 4: "Murder in the dark", April 18, 2024

The remaining players face their deadliest game yet as the lights go out in Kilolc Castle. As night falls, Ella opens up to Dion. Meanwhile the discovery of a secret wing sees one of the survivors chosen for a special role in the end game.

Episode 5: "The Protector", April 25, 2024

With only three players left, the players go all in, and the end seems inevitable, unless Ella is able to awaken to her connection to Lady Margaret, the three-centuries old “Faceless Lady” who’s end was their beginning.

Episode 6: "The Broken Circle", May 2, 2024

As the long-hidden secrets of Kilolc Castle come to light, the final player has to confront not just their most dangerous adversary, but must unlock a power traced back through bloodlines long lost. In a winner takes it all final game, there will be no room for error and nowhere left to hide.

How Was 'The Faceless Lady' Made?

The Faceless Lady is billed as the first-known, scripted original live-action VR stereoscopic series ever produced of its size. Technically speaking, it uses Extended Reality (XR) which is an umbrella term that refers to Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR). XR is used to combine and/or mirror the physical world with its digital twin and interact with it, so users can enjoy a completely immersive experience when exploring the environment.

Talking about the gamut of production, Darren Brandl, the executive producer of the series for Crypt TV explains, “We’re calling this XR Television. For the first time ever, we can now produce live-action XR TV shows that look like no live action scripted content before it. Bigger than a movie screen, or even IMAX, the canvas is massive, it is head-to-toe, side-to-side, and in 3D, there’s real depth, you can touch the action, the sound is spatial, you are in the scene.” He also adds, “This is a big moment for XR. The tech has finally caught up to the promise of the premise and we hope fans will love it.”

“The Faceless Lady redefines the horror genre by allowing viewers to experience the series in stereoscopic VR, creating an unparalleled sense of presence and pushing the boundaries of how we perceive and engage with frightening tales,” comments Sarah Malkin, Director of Metaverse Entertainment Content at Meta. “We’re excited to feature this first-of-its-kind 3D VR horror series from Eli Roth and Crypt TV and can’t wait for audiences to immerse themselves in this chilling narrative and groundbreaking technology,” she adds.

Who Stars in 'The Faceless Lady'?

The Faceless Lady might be the first-of-its-kind production, but the series creators have brought in known talents for the cast, including some familiar faces in film and television. The series stars Tara Lee and Daisy Jelley. Irish actor-singer-songwriter Lee had previously appeared in series like The Fall and EastEnders, and films like Love Spreads. Jelley has previously appeared in the British police procedural, London Kills, and will be next seen in How to Date Billy Walsh and Geek Girl.

The rest of the cast for The Faceless Lady includes actor-singer Staz Nair, best known for Game of Thrones, Supergirl, and the latest, Rebel Moon; Mei Henri of Apple TV+’s Hijack; Ugo Onwughalu of Riches and Everything I Know About Love; Peaky Blinders and Good Omens alum Ned Dennehy, and Sophie Rebecca-Jones in various roles.

Who is Making The Faceless Lady?

The Faceless Lady is presented by actor, filmmaker, and producer, Eli Roth. The Inglourious Basterds star is best known as a horror filmmaker, specializing in splatter films. Since his debut with Cabin Fever in 2002 (which he revived in 2016), Roth has earned widespread fame for making popular genre films like Hostel and its sequel, Hostel: Part II, Grindhouse: Thanksgiving, Keanu Reeves-starrer Knock Knock, and The House with a Clock in Its Walls. His latest release, 2023’s Thanksgiving became widely popular, especially among grindhouse horror fans, and also fared well at the box office. He also created the Hulu animated horror series, Fright Krewe. His next directorial is the upcoming sci-fi action comedy, Borderlands, set to release in August 2024. Among his acting roles, Roth is best known for featuring in Death Proof, Inglourious Basterds, and The Idol. He also serves as one of the executive producers for The Faceless Lady.

Though this upcoming VR series is the first of its format, Roth has previously collaborated with Crypt TV and produced the specials, Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat and Be Mine for Meta. The 2022 short, Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat, written and directed by Roth and starring Vanessa Hudgens won a Webby Award for Best Narrative Experience in the newly found “Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual” category. Roth is also the co-founder of Crypt TV, which he launched in 2015, in partnership with Jack Davis, with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and NBCUniversal as investors.

Australian actor-creator Jerome Velinsky (Underbelly: Vanishing Act) writes the script for The Faceless Lady and John William Ross (The Birch) serves as the director. The scripted episodic series is produced by Crypt TV in partnership with Meta. The rest of the team behind the innovative storytelling includes executive producers Jack Davis and Darren Brandl (The Girl in the Woods) for Crypt TV, and Larry Bass and Aaron Farrel of ShinAwiL. VR production services are provided by Light Sail VR and co-executive producers Robert Watts and Matt Celia.